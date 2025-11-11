Advertisement
Photo of the day: Mumbai, Delhi on high alert following Red Fort blast
A Mumbai police sniffer dog sniffs bags during a patrol after heightened security following an explosion in New Delhi, at a railway station in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2025.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 18:34 IST1 min
