Photo of the day: Mumbai, Delhi on high alert following Red Fort blast

A Mumbai police sniffer dog sniffs bags during a patrol after heightened security following an explosion in New Delhi, at a railway station in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2025.

By Forbes India
November 11, 2025
Mumbai police sniffer dog on patrol at a railway station due to heightened security following an explosion near Red Fort in Delhi on November 11, 2025. Image: Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters
