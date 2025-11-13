A new wave of Indian consumers is reshaping the idea of luxury today, transforming it into a deeply personalised, purposeful, and pluralistic experience. What’s remarkable is that this shift is not confined to India’s metros. It is being powered strongly by the emerging affluent segment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where aspirations are growing in step with rising income and global exposure. This transformation is illustrated in Visa’s recent whitepaper, ‘Bridging the Gap: Payments in India Beyond Metros’, which reveals that credit card spending in non-metro markets surged 4x between 2019 and 2024, with users in these cities now spending over ₹2 lakh per card annually - more than three times the metro average.

Visa is helping shape this new era of consumption by strengthening the partnership ecosystem- reimagining and elevating every consumer experience. Through marquee partnerships with MakeMyTrip and Times Prime, Visa cardholders can access a new standard of premium travel and lifestyle experiences driven by a unique mix of exclusivity, savings, and effortless access.

Redefining premium travel with MakeMyTrip

Globetrotters across India are foregoing the typical travel trend of destination-hopping in exchange of immersive travel experiences. This is particularly true for Visa’s premium cardholders, who show a clear over-indexing on travel, lifestyle, and entertainment, including making 1.65X more transactions on airlines than non-premium customers. Visa’s partnership with MakeMyTrip empowers this discerning segment by making travel not just easier, but more comfortable and personalized. From being able to pick up your preferred spot on the plane to enjoying a luxurious hotel stay through Visa-powered price drops, Visa Signature cardholders can live the ‘Suite life’ that comes with unrivaled convenience and comfort.

Unlocking everyday luxury with Times Prime

At Visa, affluence isn’t just about access - it’s about elevation. Through our partnership with Times Prime, Visa Signature cardholders are invited to experience a curated lifestyle upgrade that blends convenience with indulgence. From priority access to entertainment and exclusive shopping privileges, to fine dining experiences and premium healthcare benefits, this collaboration redefines what everyday luxury looks like for a generation that expects more. Whether it’s seamless commutes with Uber One, immersive content through top-tier subscriptions, or wellness that meets global standards—Visa Signature ensures that every moment feels exceptional and exclusive.

Visa Signature isn’t just a card- it’s a gateway to a lifestyle curated for India’s modern and aspirational consumer. By blending global partnerships with local aspirations, Visa helps consumers move from dreaming about luxury to living it. The affluent life is no longer about excess, it’s about access, experience, and expression, and Visa is at the heart of this transformation

