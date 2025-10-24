New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025
The world loves the spotlight. It loves the headline, the trending topic, the viral moment. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 exists to honor those who don’t just chase moments but create eras. This next chapter of The Forttuna Global 100 celebrates rare leaders whose work becomes a reference point, the ones who outlast disruption and whose vision stays steady when the world shifts.
This is not about who is loudest today.
It is about who will still matter tomorrow.
It is about those who did not just build for the present but laid cornerstones for generations.
Vision doesn’t fade when the cameras turn off.
Legacy doesn’t wait for permission to matter.
The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 is a commitment to immortalize those who have done more than succeed; they have redefined what success means.
Not noise. Not trends.
A legacy that outlives both.
Lailayan AlMasri
Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Founder, FundingPips
Lailayan AlMasri, Co-founder and CMO of FundingPips, has led the brand’s growth to over 1,000,000 traders across 195+ countries. With 12+ years of leadership experience at Google, UNICEF, and top global agencies, she drives strategy, creative direction, and community engagement. She also launched FundingTicks and TradinTV, expanding FundingPips’ worldwide impact. Honored with the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 and the Golden Women Award 2025, she is recognized among the Top 100 Women Leaders in the Middle East. A single mother and PhD candidate in International Business Law, Lailayan exemplifies resilience, innovation, and purpose in shaping global trading.
James Martin
CEO & Founder, ezClinic, Inc.
James Martin, U.S. Marine veteran and CEO of ezClinic, is on a mission to end preventable medical errors. His AI platform predicts life-threatening crises like strokes and cardiac arrests with unprecedented accuracy, setting new benchmarks in patient safety. Now launching ezClinic’s Tele-ICU venture, Martin aims to create a scalable, global model for critical care. By leveraging top-tier medical talent and generating vast data sets to refine its AI, ezClinic is positioned to capture the multi-billion-dollar global patient safety market, transforming healthcare into a proactive, prevention-first ecosystem.
Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat
Founder & Managing Partner, MRS Business Professional
Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat, Founder & Managing Director of MRS Business Professional, is reshaping global tax consultancy with a foundation of integrity and ethical governance. An accomplished tax attorney from Indonesia, she has represented clients before the Supreme Court and built people-first frameworks that empower global enterprises. Recognized by Harvard Kennedy School and international legal bodies, she champions transparency, innovation, and education. Beyond advising businesses, she mentors rising legal leaders, proving that success is measured not by loopholes exploited but by trust earned, positioning MRS as a partner for companies committed to principled, future-ready growth.
Jazmin Burns, PsyD
Owner, Founder, CEO & Psychologist, Burns Virtual Psychological Solutions
Jazmin Burns, Psy.D., is a licensed psychologist and the founder of Burns Virtual Psychological Solutions (BVPS), a pioneering telepsychology practice offering neurodevelopmental evaluations, trauma assessments, and mental health services across 40+ U.S. states. By eliminating geographic barriers, Jazmin provides high-quality, neuro-affirming care, including evidence-based programs like PEERS® and PCIT. Recognized as a Global Game Changer of 2023 and one of the World’s Most Inspiring Personalities to Follow in 2024, Jazmin leads with compassion and innovation. She is dedicated to enhancing equitable access to mental health and developmental care, setting new standards for virtual care.
Sanjib Sahoo
President, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro
Sanjib Sahoo is a globally recognized tech visionary and President of the Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, driving its evolution into a platform-powered company. With 20+ years of leadership, he has consistently spearheaded transformative strategies that combine technology with cultural change. Sanjib emphasizes that true digital transformation requires people’s buy-in as much as technological capability, a principle he applies in building high-performance, collaborative teams. His leadership continues to shape the future of the IT ecosystem, positioning Ingram Micro at the forefront of innovation, scalability, and global impact.
Jamal Ahmed
Global Privacy & AI Governance Consultant, Kazient Privacy Experts Founder, Privacy Pros Academy
Jamal Ahmed, widely known as the “King of Data Protection,” is one of the world’s most influential privacy thought leaders. Founder of Kazient Privacy Experts and Privacy Pros Academy, he has trained 70,000+ professionals across 137 countries. His Easy Peasy Methodology makes complex regulations like GDPR and PDPL accessible, empowering individuals and enterprises to thrive in the privacy-first era. Recognized by BBC, and named to the Top 100 Most Influential in Data Privacy 2025, Jamal is shaping the future of privacy, AI governance, and career pathways for the next generation of privacy leaders.
Dr. Carolyn M. Rubin
Owner, Carolyn M Rubin Consulting & Host, EmpowerFuse
Dr. Carolyn M. Rubin is a transformational leader, consultant, and host of EmpowerFuse, dedicated to inspiring resilience and purpose-driven leadership. With over three decades in healthcare and executive leadership, she equips individuals and organizations to rise above challenges and achieve sustainable growth. A 12-time published author and award-winning mentor, Dr. Rubin extends her impact globally through coaching, consulting, and speaking engagements, empowering others to embrace authenticity and create lasting legacies in both business and life.
Nyanchama Okemwa
Chair, ENAR aisbl & ENAR Foundation
Nyanchama Okemwa, Chair of ENAR aisbl and the ENAR Foundation, is a globally respected Human Rights Defender and racial equity pioneer with 40+ years of impact. A PhD researcher, she bridges grassroots realities with institutional change, embedding justice and equity into policy, systems, and governance structures. Guided by her belief that “our legacy is measured by the humanity we safeguard,” she has transformed racial equity from aspiration to implementation across Europe and beyond, ensuring diversity and human dignity become non-negotiable societal standards.
With The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, Forttuna sets a new benchmark for what enduring recognition looks like. These honorees are more than industry leaders; they are custodians of vision, shaping ecosystems, influencing policy, mentoring generations, and building structures that will outlast them.
This milestone represents a shift from short-term wins to long-term transformation. It is a celebration of the rare leaders who think generationally, act boldly, and leave the world richer than they found it. Forttuna’s mission remains clear: to seek out and spotlight the few whose legacies will remain reference points for decades to come.
