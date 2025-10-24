From-achievements-to-impact-the-forttuna-group-expands-forttuna-global-100-the-legacy-makers

New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025
Success is easy to measure in revenue, reach, and recognition. But legacy? Legacy is harder. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 rises to meet that challenge, showcasing the leaders who have gone beyond success to create something time cannot erase.
This next milestone in The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 captures the architects of change who turn ambition into movements and visions into systems that hold steady when everything else changes.
This isn’t about fleeting moments of glory but about years of grit.
Not about who is trending but about who is transforming.
Legacy is deliberate, patient, unshakable.
It is the quiet power that keeps working when the world stops watching.
It is the kind of leadership that becomes a lived experience, carried forward every single day.
Maneka Gandhi
Founder & Chairperson, People For Animals
Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi is a pioneering force in Indian public life, leading transformational work in animal welfare, environmental protection, human rights, and consumer reform for over four decades. Founder & Chairperson of People for Animals and an eight-time Parliamentarian, she remains one of India’s most enduring and influential voices. She states, “Compassion to humans and non-humans is good economics. Violence towards animals is always followed by violence toward humans. Nations that institutionalize cruelty invite pandemics and economic collapse; those investing in humane, sustainable practices safeguard their future. India, the home of Ahimsa, must lead the way.”
Dr. Kiran Bedi
India’s 1st woman IPS officer & Former Lt. Governor of Puducherry
Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, redefined policing through fearless reforms, founded Navjyoti and India Vision Foundations, won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, and served as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, inspiring generations worldwide. True inspiration begins with courage: the courage to believe that every challenge is a chance to rise stronger, wiser, and more compassionate. Integrity must be your compass, kindness your strength, perseverance your ally. Dream boldly, act with empathy, and lead with purpose. Together, by educating minds, protecting our planet, and uplifting communities, we can shape a tomorrow that is brighter, meaningful, and transformative.
Sree Divya Vadlapudi Prasanna
Chairperson, Indi Ativa Foundation and SheBuildsTech
Sree Divya Vadlapudi Prasanna is an award-winning social impact entrepreneur, Limca Book record holder, and independent consultant in public affairs, technology, and policy. As Chairperson of Indi Ativa Foundation & SheBuildsTech, she drives global partnerships advancing women in STEM and policy reforms, bridging innovation and governance for inclusive growth. She empowers women in rural India through hackathons, ideathons, and return-to-work bootcamps, proving that brilliance is born of purpose, not privilege. Her work transforms empowerment into an economic imperative, creating livelihoods, sustaining skills, and strengthening ecosystems while advocating gender equality and systemic reform to link women’s participation to India’s sustainable future.
Dr. Moses S. Dixon
President & CEO, Senior Connection, Inc
Dr. Moses S. Dixon, PhD, President and CEO of Senior Connection, is transforming aging with dignity and access. Combining advanced degrees from Harvard Medical School, SUNY Binghamton, Clark University, and Howard University, he integrates global health expertise with community innovation. Under his leadership, Senior Connection launched the Mobile Care Express bus, delivering vital health and social services to older adults. Recognized as a 2024 Presidential Leadership Scholar and 2025 John A. Hartford Foundation Business Innovation Award Runner-Up, Dr. Dixon champions accessible, equitable solutions that empower older populations while setting new standards for aging care worldwide.
Hina Siddiqui
Founder & CEO, Corporate Influence Media | Host, The Corporate Life Podcast (Top 5% Globally) | 6x Author | Media Strategist
Hina Siddiqui is the CEO and Founder of Corporate Influence Media, a 3x global award-winning business coach, 6x author, and host of The Corporate Life Podcast (Top 5% globally). Featured in over 560 media outlets, including Google News, AP, CBS, and FOX, Hina works with IT and tech CEOs seeking transformative growth. She helps leaders set ambitious revenue goals and achieve them through premium coaching, strategic consulting, and iconic positioning. Scaling her own income by over 1,500% in three years, Hina embodies how authenticity, expertise, and strategy can unlock extraordinary professional and business success.
Toni Curtis, CD(DONA), LCCE, CLC, CVD(TVL), CHW, SpBCPE, SpBAP
Founder & Director, Doula Services
Director, Advocacy, DONA International
Toni Curtis is an internationally recognized doula, Lamaze educator, and maternal health advocate with nearly three decades of experience. Founder of BirthWise Doula Services, she has attended 500+ births and developed mentorship programs training doulas globally. As Director of Advocacy for DONA International, Toni leads DEI initiatives that expand equity in maternal healthcare. Honored with the Excellence in Healthcare Award and inducted into Marquis Who’s Who, she integrates evidence-based practice with holistic healing. Toni transforms birth experiences worldwide by blending compassion, education, and innovation, ensuring culturally competent, safe, and empowering care for mothers, families, and communities.
Dr. Kanwar Bir Singh
Founder, MentHeal
Dr. Kanwar Bir Singh is a healthcare leader in India, integrating mental wellness, lifestyle coaching, social impact, business leadership, and political engagement. Founder of MentHeal, an AI-driven mental and general wellness platform, and Technoserve Enterprises, a leader in point-of-care diagnostics for cardiac and infection biomarkers, he delivers sustainable, high-impact solutions. An accomplished speaker nationally and internationally, Dr. Singh educates on heart health, lifestyle disorders, and preventive care. Known for calculated risk-taking and innovative leadership, he drives profitability, long-term sustainability, and societal impact. His holistic approach combines technology, wellness, and education to transform healthcare access and outcomes across India and beyond.
Dr. Shoreh Ghasmi
Dentist Practitioner, The Harrogate Clinic
Dr. Shoreh Ghasmi has redefined dentistry with a holistic, patient-centered approach. With 27 years of experience and training in Sweden, she emphasizes the link between oral health and overall wellness. Her award-winning Harrogate clinic combines innovation, compassion, and a spa-like environment, prioritizing patient education, nutrition, and lifestyle. Dr. Ghasmi advocates ethical practice and continuous learning, ensuring transparency and integrity in care. Her leadership in dentistry goes beyond cosmetic or procedural excellence; she inspires healthier communities worldwide, fostering systemic wellness and elevating standards of patient care through innovative, personalized, and ethically grounded dental practices.
The unveiling of The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 signals a shift in the global conversation around leadership. Power, as celebrated in previous editions, moves industries forward, but this milestone edition transforms them forever.
This edition honors those who turned ambition into institutions, whose visions became movements, and whose decisions will shape the next century. Forttuna Global 100’s commitment is to elevate the stories that matter, those that redefine success as more than metrics and milestones.
To know more and view the complete Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, Visit Here.
