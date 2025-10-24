From-achievements-to-impact-the-forttuna-group-expands-forttuna-global-100-the-legacy-makers

New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025

Success is easy to measure in revenue, reach, and recognition. But legacy? Legacy is harder. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 rises to meet that challenge, showcasing the leaders who have gone beyond success to create something time cannot erase.

This next milestone in The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 captures the architects of change who turn ambition into movements and visions into systems that hold steady when everything else changes.

This isn’t about fleeting moments of glory but about years of grit.

Not about who is trending but about who is transforming.

Legacy is deliberate, patient, unshakable.

It is the quiet power that keeps working when the world stops watching.

It is the kind of leadership that becomes a lived experience, carried forward every single day.

