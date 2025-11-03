In the evolving language of architecture, the conversation is shifting—from steel and structure to soil and sunlight, from concrete forms to climate-sensitive flows. Episode 12 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation, presented by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India, showcases architects who share how nature does not have to be just a backdrop but can be a collaborator in their design process.

This episode brings together three diverse voices: Anuradha Aggarwal, Founder of Studio Olives Cre, whose vintage-meets-modern aesthetic breathes life into residential design; Vaibhav Dimri, Co-founder of Anagram Architects, known for material innovation and community-forward design; and Asit B. Gupta, Principal Architect of Studio Clay, whose practice balances scale with sensitivity.

Anuradha shared that while working on a residential project, it’s very important to plan how to bring nature into the project. “Nature doesn’t just mean greenery; it means sunlight, air, water,” she observed, going on to explain various ways in which an architect can bring all these elements into a design so that even while inside a house, the resident can feel connected to nature.

Vaibhav described his experience of working with nature is a collaborator and how it can guide a design. Referring to a project for which the site was a forest that had been cleared away, he described how the client was ready to let nature come back in and become an organic part of the design. “Essentially we built minimally, respecting what was there for centuries. We respect the unbuilt more than the built, although we may not be landscape architects,” he said.

Asit admitted that perfect sustainability is a theoretical construct, clarifying, “For me, what matters is the intention of the architect; the sensitivity to the climate and ecology of the place, the ability to infuse nature into aesthetics. We live in the real world so whatever solution we offer must be real.”

