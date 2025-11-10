Be it through mentors, mistakes, or moments of unexpected clarity, architecture is a profession where learning never stops. Episode 13 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation—presented by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India—dives into these quiet revelations in a session aptly titled “Lessons in Line and Life.”

The episode features three accomplished architects whose personal journeys are as layered as their professional portfolios — Niroop Reddy, Founder & Principal Architect, NA Architects, whose designs seamlessly integrate with nature; Prasanna Parvatikar, Principal Architect at Cubism Architects, celebrated for blending bold structural forms with bespoke elegance; and Nilabh Nagar, Design Principal at Architect Hafeez Contractor, whose rare visual-spatial acuity allows him to shape large-scale projects with precision.

The discussion began with the panellists sharing the unexpected sources of inspiration that drew them to their profession—revealing just how wide the lens of an architect must be. For Niroop, travel itself has been a lifelong teacher, constantly shaping the way he sees and designs. “Every place we travel to offers new perspectives and fresh inspiration,” he reflected. “Architecture is a continuous learning process. As architects, we must stay open—to critiques, to experiences, to the world around us.”

Prasanna traced his architectural curiosity back to childhood, where the sacred geometry and spatial rhythm of ancient structures sparked his imagination. “My fascination with architecture began while I was still in school,” he recalled. “My father, a civil engineer, often took me to project sites, and that early exposure piqued my interest. But it was the temple architecture of Kolhapur—especially the Mahalakshmi Temple—that truly inspired me to pursue this path.”

Nilabh recounted that it was a school subject—technical drawing—that revealed his aptitude for 3D thinking and shifted his focus from engineering to architecture. Excelling at the subject made him aware of how spatial design could shape experiences. “That’s when I realized the power of architecture,” he reflected. “It changed my direction completely.”

