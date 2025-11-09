As the steel industry undergoes unprecedented transformation, Tata Steel champions a balanced approach, where cutting-edge technology and human empowerment move hand-in-hand. We recognised early on that adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and process automation would only succeed if built on a strong digital and cultural foundation. This meant addressing mindset shifts, unifying digital strategies, building trust in data and developing talent capabilities.

A core tenet of our strategy is that technology should amplify human potential, not replace it. We have consciously chosen to deploy technology as a ‘co-pilot’ rather than a substitute for our workforce. We are committed to reskilling and equipping our workforce for emerging roles, ensuring that as the organisation progresses, our people grow and succeed with it.

Tata Steel has deployed more than 650 AI and machine learning models across the value chain—from mines and mills to markets—powering manufacturing excellence, functional efficiency and customer experience. These interventions raise safety standards, boost productivity and enrich overall job satisfaction.

Cultural Transformation

Our transformation success is rooted in comprehensive workforce development. The collaboration between the human resources (HR) and technology teams has created a multi-tiered upskilling strategy for different workforce segments. One of our most innovative initiatives has been reverse mentoring programmes where younger, digitally native employees train senior managers and executives. Even our CEO participated in them, creating a culture of continuous learning throughout the organisation.

Building on this success, the company has launched Reverse Mentoring 2.0, focussed on AI. Through this initiative, young in-house talent mentor senior leaders on the latest AI tools and trends, enabling the leadership to leverage AI-driven solutions across business functions.

