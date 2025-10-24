New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025

In a business climate obsessed with speed and quarterly wins, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 slows the lens to focus on what truly endures. This milestone edition of The Forttuna Global 100 honors the builders who transform ideas into institutions, turning ambition into architecture that outlasts them.

Unlike lists that chase trends, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 curates a global collective whose work redefines industries, lifts economies, and sets standards that remain relevant long after the applause fades.

Legacy isn’t a coincidence. It’s constructed.

It’s the quiet choices, the invisible work, the years of resilience that history later celebrates.

From the creators of policy to the disruptors of culture, from founders who risked everything to visionaries shaping the future, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 is where we enshrine tomorrow’s history-makers.

Not fleeting. Not forgotten.

A legacy that defines eras.

Mohamed Algamal

President & CEO, Hemara Bio

Mohamed Algamal, President & CEO of Hemara Bio, is driving a new era of healthcare access across the Middle East and Africa. With over 17 years in life sciences, he has successfully led market expansion strategies, health system partnerships, and the launch of groundbreaking therapies in hematology, rare diseases, and oncology. At Hemara Bio, Mohamed’s mission is to bridge the gap between advanced biopharmaceutical innovation and underserved communities. Globally recognized for his leadership and impact, he champions a patient-first vision that blends business excellence with human outcomes, ensuring that innovation translates into meaningful, life-changing healthcare for those who need it most.

Amit Shivpuja

Director, Data Product, Governance & Strategy - Walmart

Amit Shivpuja is a data and AI leader redefining enterprise transformation. As Walmart’s Director of Data Product, Governance & Strategy, he has spearheaded global initiatives that unlocked billions in business value through AI-driven governance and innovation. With experience across fintech, retail, and emerging tech, Amit pairs strategic foresight with deep technical expertise to deliver large-scale impact. His academic credentials from Stanford, UT Austin, and UC Irvine further inform his approach to solving complex organizational challenges. Award-winning and forward-looking, Amit advocates for treating data as a strategic asset, helping enterprises navigate the age of AI with intelligence, clarity, and purpose.

Punith Suvarna

Founder, PS Talent Advisors

With three decades of talent acquisition experience across industries, including fintech, enterprise, and banking, Punith Suvarna is a recognized force in shaping the future of work. He has held senior leadership roles at PayPal, Adobe, LinkedIn, and Bank of America, where he designed and scaled global hiring strategies for high-growth organizations. Today, as founder of PS Talent Advisors, he empowers early-stage TA tech startups and advises businesses on global talent acquisition transformations. Known for integrating technology, data-driven decision-making, and human-centric leadership, Punith continues to craft strategies that support organizational growth, scalability, and a future-ready workforce across global markets.

Philippe Funk

President & Founder, Polytechnic Cyber Institute

Philippe Funk is a visionary cyber and quantum technologies pioneer, bridging cutting-edge research with practical innovation. Founder of Luxembourg’s Polytechnic Cyber Institute, he serves as Key Technology Expert in Quantum Technologies for the European Commission, NASA GeneLab AI/ML working group member, and advisor to global R&D agencies. With 90+ professional certifications and dual doctoral studies in Business Administration and Cybersecurity, Philippe is a rare blend of scholar and practitioner. Recognized with 80+ international awards in technology, film, and music, he is advancing CubeSat space cybersecurity research and building interdisciplinary solutions that will shape the future of digital and space security.

Dominique Cagle

Founder & CEO, Nika Corporate Housing

Dominique “Nika” Cagle transformed Nika Corporate Housing from a single furnished suite into Florida’s premier provider with 300+ nationwide units. A Harvard OPM alumna, CHPA Provider of the Year (twice), and 100 Women to KNOW honoree, she exemplifies entrepreneurial grit and community impact. Beyond business, Dominique co-owns Casa Genesis, serves on Tampa’s Equal Business Opportunity Advisory Committee, and is an athlete, author, philanthropist, and mother. Her leadership philosophy blends excellence with empathy, exceeding client expectations while championing diversity and local economic growth. Dominique continues to set the standard for hospitality innovation, building a brand synonymous with trust and quality.

Mike Ross

Founder & Executive Director, Future Forward Education

Mike Ross is a social impact innovator committed to transforming education through creativity and systems thinking. After a career in technology and creative industries, he founded Future Forward Education to tackle societal challenges with scalable, human-centered solutions. Mike sees social problems as opportunities for design and innovation, aligning his work with a growth mindset that fosters long-term prosperity. His achievements reflect a dedication to not only building products but creating meaningful change at scale. Mike’s vision is for education to empower individuals to define prosperity on their own terms, and Future Forward Education is the vehicle driving that mission.

Pearl Letlotlo Olesitse

Clinical Research Associate | Registered Nurse | Author | Speaker | Positive Health | Leadership Coach, Pearl L Olesitse

Pearl Letlotlo Olesitse is a Positive Health Leadership Coach, author, global speaker, and cancer survivor who transforms adversity into purpose. Her book, The Path of Pearl: A Treasure Chest of Guidance and Wisdom, written during her healing journey, has inspired countless readers with its message of resilience and abundance. Holding a Master of Science in Positive Health Coaching from RCSI, Pearl combines clinical expertise, positive psychology, and storytelling to create meaningful transformation. From leading JCI Dublin through illness to speaking on global stages about women’s health and wellbeing, Pearl continues to empower individuals to lead with purpose and courage.

Professor (Dr.) Jagat Rakesh Kanwar

Professor & Head, Department of Biochemistry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal

Professor Jagat Rakesh Kanwar is a globally recognized biomedical scientist and academic leader advancing oncology, nanomedicine, and translational research. Currently Head of Biochemistry and Dean (International, Innovation & Commercialization Pathways) at AIIMS Bhopal, he has published over 300 research papers, secured 18 patents, and ranks among Stanford’s Top 2% of Highly Cited Scientists. Having mentored 50+ PhD scholars worldwide, Professor Kanwar is passionate about ensuring discoveries reach patients, not just journals. His work builds global research ecosystems, inspires young scientists, and champions science without borders, leaving a legacy of innovation and impact across New Zealand, Australia, India, and beyond.

Closing Paragraph:

The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 stands as a milestone that celebrates vision beyond victory. It is for those who have transformed the very ground on which others now stand, entrepreneurs, educators, innovators, and reformers who took risks not for applause but for future generations.

This edition reminds the world that legacy is not left by chance, but by choice. It is built deliberately, brick by brick, with courage and conviction. Forttuna’s mission with The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 is to remind us all that true leadership is not about being first, but about ensuring there is a path for those who come after us.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.