How an Indian small-town boy built a 15 Million $ EdTech Start-up

One is always intrigued by stories of successful entrepreneurs and their high-flying Start-ups. Their journey to success is not as smooth as it sounds. Here is a story of how a small-town boy from India with 10k $ built a 15 Million $ business to impact more than 250,000 professionals.

About the Man himself & his incredible journey

Subramanyam Reddy, affectionately known as Subbu, was born in 1983 in a small town called Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. In 2007, he completed his MBA in HR & Marketing with the dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

He kick-started his career in marketing with a start-up in Bengaluru. In 2009 he joined a training firm in a marketing role. Within the first 6 months, he performed really well & grew the business eight times. He was promised a 5% incentive by the Founder, which was not given to him, instead he was fired for no reason.

After suffering from this major set-back, he decided to pursue the vision to make up-skilling engaging, long term & accessible for professionals & students. He set up KnowledgeHut(KH) in 2011 with two of his friends. They found a rundown office & on-boarded 12 employees, to start their journey with KH. Even after a lot of efforts in the initial two months, they could not generate any revenue. Subbu had no more savings left to run the company. The employees wanted to leave, but Subbu convinced them to stay. By the end of third month, leads started to fly-in & they generated a revenue of approx. 28K $. They defied all the odds & generated business of 280k $ by the end of that year. In the next 4 years, the inspiring team at KH grew 10 times in revenue & expanded globally.

All was going well until 2015, the business suddenly went down and they had no money to pay salaries. Subbu took a personal loan to pay salaries and kept the company afloat. They analysed & quickly revamped their products/services to generate a revenue of 5.7 Million $ in 2016, 15 Million $ by 2018. They even got funded in the same year thanks to their phenomenal growth.

Subbu shares, “Countless struggles & numerous challenges made me more resilient and even more focused.”

KnowledgeHut’s Milestones

Today, KnowledgeHut has trained over 250,000 professionals across 70 countries, their high-quality curriculum and pedagogy with 65% more engagement, 95% latest content & real-world experiences. It promises to be the next revolution of learning. KH is proud to have been accredited by world's best-known training bodies such as PMI®, Scaled Agile Inc., Scrum Alliance®, PeopleCert, Scrum.org. as their Registered Education Provider (REP).

KH delivered 70% improved competency analytics & offered over 300 courses in different domains including, Full Stack Development, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Future Tech, Deep Tech, Agile & Scrum, IT Service Management & Project Management.

Road Ahead

As we embrace this new normal triggered by the Global Pandemic, KH has developed an AI-powered platform, PRISM to take learning to the next level. This is an Immersive Learning Approach, which at each stage becomes a virtual companion for every Learner, guiding them to explore & improve skills that differentiates them from the crowd. These programs include live instructor-led classes, self-paced learning modes & self-learning online modes. As they continue to redefine the Global Blended Model Approach (GBMA) with their Immersive Learning Experience Platform they are moving closer to their endeavour of enabling professionals across the Globe to apply their acquired skills consistently, with a shorter learning curve & significantly higher subject retention.