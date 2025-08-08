How Teachmint's AI-powered digital board for teaching is saving Indian schools lakh's every year

The strain on K–12 teachers has never been higher in today's fast-paced world of education. As teaching methods change, teachers have to deal with an ever-growing number of digital resources, such as presentation apps, quiz builders, video repositories, and classroom management software. These tools promise to make learning better, but they often make the workflow more complicated. Schools that spend a lot of money on freestanding digital boards find that just upgrading the technology doesn't always work. A purpose-built Digital Board for Teaching that uses artificial intelligence directly in the classroom is the only way to make real change happen.

From Patchwork to Powerful: Why It's Time to Rethink “Digital Boards”

When "digital boards" first came out, it was evident what they could do: make multimedia lessons come to life with just a touch. But early models were mostly just replacements for projectors, which meant that teachers had to use different methods for lesson planning, content development, and grading. Switching between apps took up valuable teaching time and made it harder for teachers who were already short on time to learn. At the same time, AI functions were only available as optional plug-ins, which meant that teachers had to input content by hand and deal with yet another vendor. Because of this, a lot of schools got new screens that didn't really help with teaching.

A Unified Approach to Embedding Intelligence

Welcome to the next generation of classroom technology, where every facet of teaching is powered by intelligent on-device AI that works without third-party dependencies or external libraries. These AI-driven digital boards for teaching are transforming education by combining content creation, delivery, and performance insights into a single, intuitive platform.