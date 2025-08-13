Riveting realty collab among 5 leading global consultants and 3 legacy Hyderabad developers

The Cascades Neopolis, a ₹3169-Crore 63-storey 217-meter-tall residential project in Hyderabad, is a case study for a brilliant realty global collaboration, as five of the world’s leading consultants and three legacy developers zero in on a vision to create exquisite lifestyle and experiences for the residents.

Ask a modern homebuyer in any major Indian city about what they look for in a premium or luxury residential community—not surprisingly, your conversation may not necessarily pivot just around the prime location, security systems, amenities, and play areas.

Smart home automation, concierge services, social spaces, wellness, panoramic sunset terraces, sustainable living, high-performance building materials, infinity pools, and many more features or topics have also started to make their way in the list of priorities for many such homebuyers.

And why not? … It is not just about how much they own, but so much more about how well their living spaces function, address their needs, and exceed their lifestyle expectations.

This is where The Cascades Neopolis, a ₹3169-Crore 63-storey 217-meter-tall mega residential project that is fast-rising in Hyderabad, aims to not just excel and deliver in, but also sets ambitious benchmarks for the residential communities of the future.

Three realty developers with a vision to create a masterpiece

The promoters of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty (the three legacy realty companies primarily operating in Hyderabad), Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G, and Mr. Sharat V respectively, have known each other for several years now. What began as fondness and mutual respect for each other’s craft, standards, achievements, and rich experience spanning several decades in realty space, slowly culminated into setting up GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a visionary joint consortium by the three promoters. They also became the designated partners of the consortium. The Cascades Neopolis will be the first project of this consortium that will see the light of the day by March 20230.

Not leaving any stone unturned with their enterprising project

For The Cascades Neopolis, the partners have been pursuing relentlessly for one thing since the beginning—leave no stone unturned for brilliance in every domain, especially in the areas of social spaces, wellness, lifestyle, architecture, engineering, landscaping, interiors, and concierge services.

“Beyond good business sense and the gigantic scale, we also wanted to invest in a project that is much more about our collective passion and pride in delivering residential features that have never been experienced in the city before,” states Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing GHR Infra).

Global collaboration to address vision for The Cascades Neopolis

The promoters knew that for a vision that is as mammoth as theirs, they would definitely need to collaborate with leading global realty consultants. After extensive research, UHA London (Concept Architect), Coopers Hill Singapore (Landscape Architect), Studio HBA Singapore (interior design – amenities), Buro Happold (UK) (Structural Engineering), and international concierge services by Quintessentially were roped in.

“Bringing in global firms with deep vertical knowledge, each one will be contributing to specific element of a lifestyle in the community. And it’s not just about the height or scale that sets this project apart—it’s also more about how many layers of expertise will go into making daily life more peaceful, livable, fun, and intuitive.” remarks Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing Lakshmi Infra).

Life gets better with the right ambience, features, design, and services

UHA London, which led the architecture, designed the towers with a cascading form that will improve airflow, reduce thermal pressure, and open panoramic views—again not just a design flourish, but also a performance decision.

Coopers Hill, a landscape firm with a focus on micro-climate design, came up with a layered landscape of greens, bridges, and water elements that will flow across levels, creating an ecosystem that lives, breathes, and weathers alongside residents.

International concierge services by Quintessentially will benefit residents immensely; the aim is to provide discreet personalized lifestyle management services, with access to exclusive experiences worldwide. Their global network will aim for seamless service for their customers, for everything from travel to customized requests.

The five 217-metre-tall towers will be linked at the top by a sky bridge—a long, landscaped platform that stretches across all buildings. It will hold gardens, pools, lounges, and wellness spaces. It will be designed to be used, not just looked at in awe. What happens below the towers will be just as thoughtful. There will be work pods, play areas, and shaded gardens. These spaces will not be tucked away—they will be layered into the daily rhythm of the place.

Mr. Sharat V, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing Urbanblocks Realty) concludes, “The Cascades Neopolis will be a proof of what’s possible when each part of the community is treated like a discipline—not an afterthought. In a market full of options, our project does not seek to compete on noise. It aims to lead with customer-centricity, clarity of thought, collaboration, focus, and class. And that’s exactly what many premium homebuyers are looking for.”

