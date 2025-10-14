Max Estates: Integrating Modern Design with Sustainability

Max Estates, the real estate arm of the Max Group, has established itself as a prominent developer in Delhi-NCR, focusing on high-end residential and commercial projects. Max Estates recently made significant strides in expanding its portfolio, with a focus on key growth corridors in NCR.

A notable development is the company’s recent acquisition of a 7.25-acre land parcel on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram for ₹534 crore. The acquisition is part of a larger plan to develop a residential project with a potential revenue of ₹3,000 crore. This project follows the success of its Estate 360 development on Dwarka Expressway, which has achieved pre-sales of ₹4,800 crore. The company plans to launch another 18.23-acre development adjacent to Estate 360.

The luxury projects by Max Estates are designed with a keen attention to detail, integrating modern design with sustainability and biophilic principles. For instance, the Estate 360 project in Gurugram features a car-free ground living concept with an underground vehicular system. It is also an IGBC Platinum Pre-certified project—the highest possible rating for a real estate development. The company uses materials like brick and terracotta, and incorporates design elements inspired by traditional Indian crafts like jaali work to facilitate natural ventilation and daylighting. The developments also include extensive green spaces with over 700 trees of different species.

Also Read: My Home Group: Making living better

Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director of Max Estates, joined the Max Group in 2016. Vachani’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Max Estates into a trusted brand. He introduced the ‘WorkWell’ and ‘LiveWell’ philosophies, which are centered on nine tenets of holistic well-being encompassing physical, emotional, social and environmental aspects. His career began in investment banking with Citigroup in London, followed by key roles at Dixon Technologies and Dixon Appliances, where he co-founded the latter and was responsible for all aspects of the business.

Read More