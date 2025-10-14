From Andhra to Chhattisgarh, how states are competing for a slice of AI fortune

Google on Tuesday announced it will invest $15 billion over the next five years to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest investment in the country.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the campus is the “largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the United States”.

“It is part of a global network of AI centres in 12 countries,” he said at an event in New Delhi.

The campus in Visakhapatnam, which will have a capacity of 1 Gigawatt initially, will be scaled to "multiple gigawatts", Kurian added.

The investment amount is higher than the $10 billion state officials had estimated earlier.

Read More