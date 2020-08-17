Shubham Pack: Making India a hub for quality manufacturing

With the burgeoning economy of the 90s came the demand for individual or sachet packs in the market. Sachet packaging enabled businesses to offer their products in smaller and affordable sample sizes. This strategy also came in handy to tap into the lower-end, single-use market in India. On noticing the paucity of India-owned companies that catered to this demand, Mr. Virendra Sharma endeavoured to start his own company, to drive the catalyst for manufacturing in India. He began with a small workshop that would build sachet making machines called vertical form fill seal technology.With sachets being used to sell everything from small volumes of shampoo or conditioner to ketchups and other condiments, the sachet market has provided good business for brands, particularly in rural areas, due to their affordability. Sachets account for sizeable sales figures for many FMCG, health care, dairy and cosmetic companies. With the market set to grow at a fast pace globally, especially in Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America, Mr. Sharma made the propitious move of expanding his operation to a world-class manufacturing enterprise. Today, two state-of-the-art plants, located in Faridabad, 50 kms away from Delhi Airport, service the needs of clients both in India and abroad. Utilising German and US-engineered systems and robots, the company manufacturers collar type, multi-track form fill & seal Flow wrap Machines, collar type machines, robotic solutions and secondary packaging solutions. While a majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of machines, the company also provides consultation & management and product analysis services.

Today, this homegrown brand aims to be a testament of India’s prowess in the engineering sector. In Mr. Sharma’s capable hands, Shubham Pack has emerged as a preferred supplier of sachet making machines over European competitors. It has even tapped into the Chinese market, where it is impossible for Indian-made machines to get a foothold. Today, the company has established its presence in over 25 countries, with a target to double this number within the next two years. The company is currently managed by Mr. Virendra Sharma (MD) along with his sons (Executive Directors) Mr Rishabh Sharma and Shubham Sharama, whose combined vision is to expand the business into other packaging mediums to meet growing market demand.

Shubham Pack is a member and partner of prestigious organisations like the Indian Institute of Packaging and World Packaging Organization. Under the able leadership of Mr. Sharma, the company has always delivered on quality, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. A strong proponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India and Vocal for Local campaigns, Mr. Sharma has ensured that his company delivered on the vision to make India self-reliant by delivering quality products made in India. Having won national-level quality excellence awards, Shubham Pack’s machines have garnered an enviable list of customers both in India and worldwide. Unilever, P&G, Wipro, Tata, Dabur, Nestle, Ecolab, Patanjali, Emami and Godrej are some of their prestigious clients to name a few. Shubham Pack has also achieved the feat of being the only flexible packaging machine company with the capability to manufacture over 350+ machines annually. Employing over 500+ employees, the company reported 100 crore turnover in 2019-2020, with international markets contributing to 64% of the company’s revenue. For FY 2020-2021, the company has set a target to achieve 50% business growth.