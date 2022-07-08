Binance collaborates with The Weeknd for World Tour

Binance is set to collaborate with creative business incubator HXOUSE to create the first of its kind of crypto-powered music tour for The Weeknd





The largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance announced its partnership with popular singer and performer The Weeknd to create the first-ever crypto-powered international music tour.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Till Dawn” tour, which is scheduled to begin on July 8, 2022, will be sponsored by Binance. This collaboration represents the first global music tour to integrate Web3 technology.

To mark the start of the tour, the exchange announced that it would donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund. The XO Humanitarian Fund was established earlier this year by The Weeknd to support the World Food Programme’s emergency operations across hunger-stricken countries.

Binance has also joined hands with a creative business incubator, HXOUSE, to create an exclusive NFT line and the co-branded tour gear. Binance and The Weeknd will also give the XO Humanitarian Fund 5 percent of their NFT sales.

“We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of the Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue,” said Binance co-founder Yi He to mark the new partnership.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. He has been nominated for a Latin Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and an Academy Award owing to his well-known sonic variety and profound poetry.

Binance co-founder Yi He added further, “Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back through a mainstream platform.”

Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash







