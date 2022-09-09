Arthroscopy and elaborates

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure for diagnosing and treating joint problems. It involves the use of an arthroscope, an endoscope that is inserted into the joint through a small incision. It consists of a narrow tube attached to a fiber-optic video camera, and the view inside the joint is transmitted to a high-definition video monitor.It is, generally, recommended in cases of joint inflammation, injury to a joint, or damaged joint over time. Arthroscopy can be performed on any joint, but most often, it is done on the knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle, hip, or wrist.Arthroscopy has proven to be beneficial in diagnostic analysis by directly visualizing the internals of a joint when clinical and radiological findings are inconclusive. In therapeutic application, arthroscopy can be used to treat ligament injuries, meniscus injuries, cartilage injuries, and synovitis. The most common arthroscopy surgery is ACL ligament reconstruction in the knee joint and rotator cuff repair in the shoulder joint.Arthroscopy procedures provide an advantage of early recovery and minimal pain post-surgery and do not leave surgical scars. However, it is an expensive procedure and may not be affordable for everyone.