What is FASTag annual pass: Coverage, eligibility, and cost explained

We’ve all been on Indian highways - whether it’s for a daily office commute, intercity travel, or long-distance journeys. The long stretches of tarmac, occasional pit stops, and, of course, the toll plazas, are all a part of the experience. But have you ever wondered what the role of toll booths is?

The toll booths are an integral part of how the road network remains functional, with highway toll charges directly contributing to maintenance and upgrades. Over the years, the system has become more efficient, moving from manual payments to FASTag, which is now used by most vehicles.

Recently, the government introduced a new FASTag annual pass aimed at making toll payments even more convenient for frequent highway users. In this blog, we’ll discuss what the FASTag annual pass covers, who it’s intended for, and how it may impact your regular toll expenses.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a prepaid toll pass that makes highway travel quicker and more convenient for vehicle owners. It’s a small sticker placed on the windscreen of your vehicle, equipped with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. This tag is linked to a digital wallet or bank account, allowing highway toll charges to be deducted automatically when you pass through a toll plaza.

Instead of manually paying cash, the scanner at the toll booth reads your FASTag, deducts the highway toll charges, and sends an SMS confirmation to your registered mobile number. This not only reduces waiting time for you but also helps reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas.