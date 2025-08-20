What is FASTag annual pass: Coverage, eligibility, and cost explained

Here's everything you need to know about the newly introduced FASTag Annual Pass, which simplifies toll booth operations for private vehicle owners
We’ve all been on Indian highways - whether it’s for a daily office commute, intercity travel, or long-distance journeys. The long stretches of tarmac, occasional pit stops, and, of course, the toll plazas, are all a part of the experience. But have you ever wondered what the role of toll booths is?
The toll booths are an integral part of how the road network remains functional, with highway toll charges directly contributing to maintenance and upgrades. Over the years, the system has become more efficient, moving from manual payments to FASTag, which is now used by most vehicles.
Recently, the government introduced a new FASTag annual pass aimed at making toll payments even more convenient for frequent highway users. In this blog, we’ll discuss what the FASTag annual pass covers, who it’s intended for, and how it may impact your regular toll expenses.
FASTag is a prepaid toll pass that makes highway travel quicker and more convenient for vehicle owners. It’s a small sticker placed on the windscreen of your vehicle, equipped with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. This tag is linked to a digital wallet or bank account, allowing highway toll charges to be deducted automatically when you pass through a toll plaza.
Instead of manually paying cash, the scanner at the toll booth reads your FASTag, deducts the highway toll charges, and sends an SMS confirmation to your registered mobile number. This not only reduces waiting time for you but also helps reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas.
Currently, FASTag is accepted at over 750 toll plazas across India, covering national highways and several state highways. For those who regularly drive long distances or manage transport fleets, an upgrade - the FASTag annual pass - can now make this process even more budget-friendly and hassle-free.
Here are some benefits of using FASTag:
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) recently introduced a new FASTag Annual Pass to reduce congestion and make highway commutes smoother for travellers. The pass is expected to benefit those who regularly use national highways, expressways, and state highways.
The FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage for one year or 200 trips across designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas. There won’t be any per-trip highway toll charges during this period, making it a practical and cost-effective option for you, as a private vehicle owner.
According to the MoRTH announcement, this new system will take effect from August 15, 2025. While commercial vehicles will continue to be charged under the regular toll structure, the latest update focuses on easing the load for private vehicle owners in the long run.
The FASTag Annual Pass is being rolled out with key features like:
Getting the FASTag Annual Pass is simple and accessible for all private vehicle owners.
Is the FASTag Annual Pass mandatory for all vehicles?
No, the FASTag Annual Pass is only for private cars, jeeps, and vans. Commercial use is not allowed and will be deactivated without further notice.
I already have a FASTag. Do I need to purchase a new one to activate the pass?
No. If your current FASTag is active, linked to your vehicle, and not blocklisted, the annual FASTag pass can be activated directly on it.
Which toll plazas are covered under the Annual Pass?
The FASTag Annual Pass covers toll plazas on the National Highway and National Expressway. At other locations, such as state highways or parking areas, regular FASTag charges will apply.