What is FASTag annual pass: Coverage, eligibility, and cost explained

Here's everything you need to know about the newly introduced FASTag Annual Pass, which simplifies toll booth operations for private vehicle owners

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 20, 2025 03:08:49 PM IST
Updated: Aug 20, 2025 03:16:19 PM IST

We’ve all been on Indian highways - whether it’s for a daily office commute, intercity travel, or long-distance journeys. The long stretches of tarmac, occasional pit stops, and, of course, the toll plazas, are all a part of the experience. But have you ever wondered what the role of toll booths is?

The toll booths are an integral part of how the road network remains functional, with highway toll charges directly contributing to maintenance and upgrades. Over the years, the system has become more efficient, moving from manual payments to FASTag, which is now used by most vehicles.

Recently, the government introduced a new FASTag annual pass aimed at making toll payments even more convenient for frequent highway users. In this blog, we’ll discuss what the FASTag annual pass covers, who it’s intended for, and how it may impact your regular toll expenses.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a prepaid toll pass that makes highway travel quicker and more convenient for vehicle owners. It’s a small sticker placed on the windscreen of your vehicle, equipped with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. This tag is linked to a digital wallet or bank account, allowing highway toll charges to be deducted automatically when you pass through a toll plaza.

Instead of manually paying cash, the scanner at the toll booth reads your FASTag, deducts the highway toll charges, and sends an SMS confirmation to your registered mobile number. This not only reduces waiting time for you but also helps reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas.

Currently, FASTag is accepted at over 750 toll plazas across India, covering national highways and several state highways. For those who regularly drive long distances or manage transport fleets, an upgrade - the FASTag annual pass - can now make this process even more budget-friendly and hassle-free.

What are the benefits of using FASTag?

Here are some benefits of using FASTag:

  • Saves time at toll plazas: With FASTag, you can pass through toll booths without stopping, reducing wait times and easing traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.
  • Cashless transactions: Payments happen automatically through the linked account or wallet, eliminating the need to carry cash or stop for change every time you cross a toll gate.
  • Transparent toll records: You can receive toll statements via email or view them online. This helps with tracking expenses, which is useful for individual vehicle owners and operators.
  • Reduced fuel wastage: Since FASTag-based vehicles don’t linger at toll booths for long, there’s lower fuel consumption - helpful for both the environment and your wallet.

New FASTag Annual Pass announced

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) recently introduced a new FASTag Annual Pass to reduce congestion and make highway commutes smoother for travellers. The pass is expected to benefit those who regularly use national highways, expressways, and state highways.

The FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage for one year or 200 trips across designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas. There won’t be any per-trip highway toll charges during this period, making it a practical and cost-effective option for you, as a private vehicle owner.

According to the MoRTH announcement, this new system will take effect from August 15, 2025. While commercial vehicles will continue to be charged under the regular toll structure, the latest update focuses on easing the load for private vehicle owners in the long run.

Key Features of the new FASTag Annual Pass

The FASTag Annual Pass is being rolled out with key features like:

  • Flat yearly fee: A one-time payment of ₹3,000 allows you to travel toll-free for a year or up to 200 trips across selected NH and NE toll plazas.
  • No new paperwork required: Existing FASTag users won’t need to submit any fresh documents. The annual toll pass can be activated through the same account.
  • Two payment options: While the yearly pass works for frequent travellers, occasional users will have a distance-based payment option, i.e., ₹50 for every 100 km.
  • Barrier-free tolling ahead: The government plans to gradually phase out physical toll booths and shift to a sensor-based tolling model, enabling quicker and smoother highway transport systems.


Where and how to opt for the FASTag Annual Pass?

Getting the FASTag Annual Pass is simple and accessible for all private vehicle owners.

  • The pass can be activated through the Rajmarg-yatra mobile app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website.
  • You’ll need to log in with your vehicle details and registered mobile number.
  • No new documents are needed if you already have an active FASTag.
  • Once the eligibility of your vehicle is verified and payment is successful, the FASTag Annual Pass will be activated on your tag, usually within 2 hours.


Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is the FASTag Annual Pass mandatory for all vehicles?

No, the FASTag Annual Pass is only for private cars, jeeps, and vans. Commercial use is not allowed and will be deactivated without further notice.

I already have a FASTag. Do I need to purchase a new one to activate the pass?

No. If your current FASTag is active, linked to your vehicle, and not blocklisted, the annual FASTag pass can be activated directly on it.

Which toll plazas are covered under the Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass covers toll plazas on the National Highway and National Expressway. At other locations, such as state highways or parking areas, regular FASTag charges will apply.

