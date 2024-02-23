Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. How to get FASTag immediately?

After the Paytm ban, wondering how to get FASTag immediately for your next road trip? We give you the details for how to get an instant FASTag

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:55:07 PM IST
Updated: Feb 23, 2024 05:59:40 PM IST

FASTag has been a recent addition in our everyday lives, designed so Radio Frequency Identification technology is used to make toll payments as your car passes by a toll plaza, hands-free and quick. Paytm is one of India's most used FASTag providers, but the recent RBI Paytm ban has caused a rush among users to deactivate Paytm FASTag before March 15—when the Paytm Payments Bank is mandated to cease operations. How do you get FASTag immediately after deactivating Paytm’s services?

In this article, we guide you through both the online and offline procedures for instant FASTags.

Follow along.

Deactivate Paytm FASTag: why should you do it?

Long story short, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPB) has had repeated run-ins with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and still, many regulatory compliance issues have persisted. The latest verdict is that the PPB has until March 15, 2024, to stop deposits, credit transactions, and even top-ups into customer accounts. Since the PPB provided FASTag to many of its clients, it will be in your best interests to deactivate Paytm FASTAg and purchase a new one.

Note that you can not transfer your Paytm FASTag balance to a new FASTag, as the feature is not available for this product. Further, the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has released the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ policy, mandating that one vehicle can have only one FASTag. While one FASTag would not apply to multiple vehicles, one can not have multiple FASTags. This is why you must close your Paytm FASTag before you buy a new FASTag.

Now, how to get FASTag immediately? There are both online and offline methods; if you get FASTag offline, you can get it in less than 24 hours.

How to get FASTag offline?

There are authorised physical places all around the country; for example, there are temporary booths at NHAI toll plazas. Further, FASTag booths exist at RTOs (Regional Transport Offices), petrol stations, and service centres.

Here is how to buy new FASTag offline:

  • Use NHAI’s My FASTag app to find an NHAI FASTag booth close to you.
  • Alternatively, you can go to the nearest toll plaza to find booths from the approved banks.
  • Offer your car’s Registration Certificate (RC) and other required details. Further, produce your ID proof.
  • Pay the amount charged, which will show up as the minimum balance in your FASTag account created with the bank.
  • Once you have purchased the FASTag, install it on your car’s windscreen. This will be useful for automated toll deductions as your vehicle passes through toll plazas.

Note that along with the minimum FASTag balance, you might be required to pay a security deposit, depending on which bank you choose to get FASTag offline from. 

Which documents are required to buy new FASTag offline?

Here are the documents you will need to get instant FASTag:

  • A valid Registration Certificate for your vehicle
  • A passport-size photograph of the owner of the car
  • Documents for KYC - PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, and Driving Licence qualify under this category

How to buy FASTag online?

You can buy new FASTag through any bank approved by NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection).

Here are the steps to buy FASTag online through an issuer:

  • Choose an issuer bank and visit their website.
  • Navigate to the FASTag section.
  • Upload scanned copies of your vehicle’s Registration Certificate and your ID proof.
  • Once the application is done, you will be asked to pay, which you can do through UPI/net banking/debit or credit cards.
  • You must provide your address for the FASTag delivery, along with a meagre fee.
  • Simply wait for the FASTag to arrive.


Fees and charges involved when you get FASTag

The joining fee when you get FASTag is around Rs100 across all banks; however, some may offer a part of that amount as cashback to your FASTag wallet.

Here are vehicle-wise one-time tag deposit amounts:

Tag Class Vehicle Description Tag Colour Tag Deposit (Rs.) Threshold Amount (Rs.)
4 Car/jeep/van Violet 200 200
4 TATA Ace and similar mini light commercial vehicles Violet 200 100
5 Light commercial vehicle/ mini bus Orange 300 100
6 Bus 3 axle Yellow 400 100
6 Truck 3 axle Yellow 500 100
7 Bus 2 axle/truck 2 axle Green 400 100
12 Tractor/tractor with trailer/ truck 4/5/6 axle Pink 500 100
15 Truck 7 axle and above Blue 500 100
16 Earth moving/heavy construction machinery Black 500 100


FAQs

Can I get FASTag immediately at the toll plaza?

Yes, NHAI toll plazas usually have temporary booths from one or several issuer banks that allow you to get FASTag immediately. If instant FASTags is your goal, you should definitely visit such toll plazas.

How do I recharge my FASTag?

After buying a FASTag, you can recharge it through digital payment platforms, net banking, cards, and UPI. All you need to do is enter your car’s registration number and add the amount you want to put into it. Once the recharge is done, you will be notified on the phone number registered with your issuer bank.

