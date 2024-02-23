How to get FASTag immediately?

|Tag Class
|Vehicle Description
|Tag Colour
|Tag Deposit (Rs.)
|Threshold Amount (Rs.)
|4
|Car/jeep/van
|Violet
|200
|200
|4
|TATA Ace and similar mini light commercial vehicles
|Violet
|200
|100
|5
|Light commercial vehicle/ mini bus
|Orange
|300
|100
|6
|Bus 3 axle
|Yellow
|400
|100
|6
|Truck 3 axle
|Yellow
|500
|100
|7
|Bus 2 axle/truck 2 axle
|Green
|400
|100
|12
|Tractor/tractor with trailer/ truck 4/5/6 axle
|Pink
|500
|100
|15
|Truck 7 axle and above
|Blue
|500
|100
|16
|Earth moving/heavy construction machinery
|Black
|500
|100