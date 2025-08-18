Top 5 alternatives to Tesla Model Y in India

Tesla Model Y launched in India, but are Indians ready for it? Explore some top alternatives to Tesla, their features, price range, and more
Tesla has been leading the electric vehicle innovation and green energy revolution for decades - reshaping how people view the transport system. Over the years, Tesla has built a global fan base with models that blend sleek design, tech integration, and electric range. The Tesla Model Y, in particular, is one of the brand’s most popular cars globally.
With Tesla officially stepping into the Indian market, there's a mix of excitement and scepticism among people. While there’s no shortage of interest, many are cautious. Common questions around charging stations, maintenance access, and whether the Tesla model fits Indian roads have sparked growing concerns and demand for alternatives to Tesla.
In this post, we’ll discuss the top 5 alternatives to Tesla Model Y that offer a mix of top-notch features within Tesla's price range.
The Tesla Model Y is a mid-size electric SUV built for family-focused drivers. It’s known for its sleek look, solid range, and feature-rich cabin. The model is available in two variants - RWD (rear-wheel drive) and Long Range RWD. Though there are no differences in the features, the Long Range RWD has a bigger battery and more power.
Some specific features include:
Now that Tesla in India has launched its first store in Mumbai (in July 2025), the Model Y has been introduced at a starting price of around ₹60 lakh. But this price is significantly higher than what buyers pay in the US or China, largely because of India’s high import duty on fully built premium EVs.
Here’s a quick comparison between the Tesla Model Y and other popular cars:
|Model name
|Type
|Price
|Claimed range*
|Kia EV6
|Electric
|₹65 lakh+
|650 km
|Volvo C40
|Electric
|₹62 lakh+
|530 km
|Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Electric
|₹67 lakh+
|560 km
|BMW iX1
|Electric
|₹49 lakh+
|531 km
|BYD Sealion 7
|Electric
|₹49 lakh+
|567 km
*distance covered on a single battery charge, but varies depending on the model variant and other driving conditions.
The Kia EV6 is one of the most popular alternatives to the Tesla Model Y in India. It’s stylish, designed with advanced tech, and built for both comfort and performance. Its price range is close to the Tesla Model Y, making it an ideal alternative choice. Interiors and performance-wise, the Kia EV6 has gained a 5-star Euro NCAP score.
Key features:
The Volvo C40 is a sleek, all-electric SUV with Scandinavian design. Priced from ₹62 lakh, it offers a clean cabin layout, smooth performance, and advanced tech additions that make it one of the smarter alternatives to Tesla.
Key features:
Compared to the Tesla Model Y, the C40 offers a great build quality and a more premium feel. While Tesla in India leans on hype and tech-led appeal, Volvo is one of the popular cars for EV buyers in the country.
The Mercedes-Benz EQA, with its luxury features, makes it a practical yet premium alternative to the Tesla Model Y. It’s priced from ₹67 lakh in India.
Key features:
While the Tesla model leans more on minimalist tech, the EQA focuses on comfort, brand experience, and high-tech performance. It's ideal for buyers who value brand legacy and smooth city driving.
The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase is a premium electric SUV. With a starting price of around ₹49 lakh, it appeals to buyers due to its comfort, performance, and legacy.
Key features:
iX1 seems more luxurious than the Tesla Model Y, and has intuitive physical-digital controls rather than a hyper-minimalist approach. It’s a great fit for you if you want tech with an upscale driving feel.
Similar to the BMW iX1, the BYD Sealion 7 is considered a budget-friendly choice among alternatives to Tesla.
Key features:
While the Tesla Model Y is enjoying all the attention in the Indian market, post-launch, the Sealion 7 is more preferred due to its practicality, rich safety tech, and comfort-focused detailing - making it one of the affordable options among popular cars in India.
Which other Tesla models are available in India?
As of now, Tesla in India is focused on the Model Y. Other Tesla models like the Model 3 and Model S are expected in 2026 based on demand and policy clarity.
Does the autopilot feature of Model Y work in India?
The autopilot feature is present in the Tesla Model Y, but its full capabilities may be limited in India due to road conditions, traffic patterns, and regulatory challenges.
What is the charging time for the Tesla Model Y?
Using a Tesla Supercharger, the Model Y can charge up to 238 km (RWD) to 267 km (Long Range RWD) in 15 minutes.