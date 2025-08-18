Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Top 5 alternatives to Tesla Model Y in India

Tesla Model Y launched in India, but are Indians ready for it? Explore some top alternatives to Tesla, their features, price range, and more

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 18, 2025 03:06:34 PM IST
Updated: Aug 18, 2025 03:07:36 PM IST

Image: Bajirao Pawar for Forbes India Image: Bajirao Pawar for Forbes India

Tesla has been leading the electric vehicle innovation and green energy revolution for decades - reshaping how people view the transport system. Over the years, Tesla has built a global fan base with models that blend sleek design, tech integration, and electric range. The Tesla Model Y, in particular, is one of the brand’s most popular cars globally.

With Tesla officially stepping into the Indian market, there's a mix of excitement and scepticism among people. While there’s no shortage of interest, many are cautious. Common questions around charging stations, maintenance access, and whether the Tesla model fits Indian roads have sparked growing concerns and demand for alternatives to Tesla.

In this post, we’ll discuss the top 5 alternatives to Tesla Model Y that offer a mix of top-notch features within Tesla's price range.

About the Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is a mid-size electric SUV built for family-focused drivers. It’s known for its sleek look, solid range, and feature-rich cabin. The model is available in two variants - RWD (rear-wheel drive) and Long Range RWD. Though there are no differences in the features, the Long Range RWD has a bigger battery and more power.

Some specific features include:

  • Spacious 5 or 7-seater layout with a panoramic glass roof.
  • Up to 500 to 622 km of range, depending on the battery pack.
  • Advanced safety features available - blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, lane avoidance, and collision warning.
  • 822 litres of boot space.
  • Autopilot mode - full self-driving (FSD) is available.

Now that Tesla in India has launched its first store in Mumbai (in July 2025), the Model Y has been introduced at a starting price of around ₹60 lakh. But this price is significantly higher than what buyers pay in the US or China, largely because of India’s high import duty on fully built premium EVs.

Quick comparison of Tesla Model Y vs. other alternatives in India

Here’s a quick comparison between the Tesla Model Y and other popular cars:

Model name Type Price Claimed range*
Kia EV6 Electric ₹65 lakh+ 650 km
Volvo C40 Electric ₹62 lakh+ 530 km
Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric ₹67 lakh+ 560 km
BMW iX1 Electric ₹49 lakh+ 531 km
BYD Sealion 7 Electric ₹49 lakh+ 567 km

*distance covered on a single battery charge, but varies depending on the model variant and other driving conditions.

Overview of the top 5 alternatives to the Tesla Model Y

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is one of the most popular alternatives to the Tesla Model Y in India. It’s stylish, designed with advanced tech, and built for both comfort and performance. Its price range is close to the Tesla Model Y, making it an ideal alternative choice. Interiors and performance-wise, the Kia EV6 has gained a 5-star Euro NCAP score.

Key features:

  • Dual 12.3-inch curved displays and a premium 14-speaker Meridian sound system.
  • Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite with adaptive control and collision warning signs.
  • 84kWh battery offering over 660 km of real-world range.

Volvo C40

The Volvo C40 is a sleek, all-electric SUV with Scandinavian design. Priced from ₹62 lakh, it offers a clean cabin layout, smooth performance, and advanced tech additions that make it one of the smarter alternatives to Tesla.

Key features:

  • Claimed range of up to 530 km with 0 to 100 km per hour speed in just 4.7 seconds.
  • Loaded with safety tech like 360° camera, knee airbag, side impact protection, child safety locks, and more.
  • Dual storage areas, including a front load compartment for cables and emergency kits.

Compared to the Tesla Model Y, the C40 offers a great build quality and a more premium feel. While Tesla in India leans on hype and tech-led appeal, Volvo is one of the popular cars for EV buyers in the country.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

The Mercedes-Benz EQA, with its luxury features, makes it a practical yet premium alternative to the Tesla Model Y. It’s priced from ₹67 lakh in India.

Key features:

  • Up to 560 km range and 340 L luggage capacity.
  • Within 35 minutes, it can charge from 10 to 80 percent using DC fast charging.
  • Refined cabin with the signature MBUX interface and premium materials.

While the Tesla model leans more on minimalist tech, the EQA focuses on comfort, brand experience, and high-tech performance. It's ideal for buyers who value brand legacy and smooth city driving.

BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase is a premium electric SUV. With a starting price of around ₹49 lakh, it appeals to buyers due to its comfort, performance, and legacy.

Key features:

  • Can go up to 531 km on a single charge.
  • Comes with a panoramic glass roof, floating centre console, and advanced safety measures like parking and driving assistant.
  • Harman Kardon 12-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience.

iX1 seems more luxurious than the Tesla Model Y, and has intuitive physical-digital controls rather than a hyper-minimalist approach. It’s a great fit for you if you want tech with an upscale driving feel.

BYD Sealion 7

Similar to the BMW iX1, the BYD Sealion 7 is considered a budget-friendly choice among alternatives to Tesla.

Key features:

  • 0 to 100 km per hour speed in 4.5 seconds with up to 690Nm torque.
  • Traffic sign recognition, predictive collision tech, and intelligent speed control are available.
  • Premium Dynaudio sound system, 128-colour ambient lighting, and soundproof double-glazed glass for a sleek design.

While the Tesla Model Y is enjoying all the attention in the Indian market, post-launch, the Sealion 7 is more preferred due to its practicality, rich safety tech, and comfort-focused detailing - making it one of the affordable options among popular cars in India.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which other Tesla models are available in India?

As of now, Tesla in India is focused on the Model Y. Other Tesla models like the Model 3 and Model S are expected in 2026 based on demand and policy clarity.

Does the autopilot feature of Model Y work in India?

The autopilot feature is present in the Tesla Model Y, but its full capabilities may be limited in India due to road conditions, traffic patterns, and regulatory challenges.

What is the charging time for the Tesla Model Y?

Using a Tesla Supercharger, the Model Y can charge up to 238 km (RWD) to 267 km (Long Range RWD) in 15 minutes.

