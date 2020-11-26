Felicitating the legal luminaries

India’s legal community plays a significant role in shaping the foremost reforms that transpire in the country. Forbes India and Legitquest, largest structured AI-based legal research database for the legal fraternity, have launched the ‘Forbes India Legal Powerlist 2020’, which is a platform that aims to felicitate and honor some of the most respected senior luminaries of the legal community.

We encourage all firms, individuals, law schools, General Counsels and in-house teams to submit their nominations under our numerous categories. You will be eligible to apply either under the category of ‘Below 10 years’ or ‘Above 10 years’ experience, as on 31st October, 2020. Yes, there is a nomination fee payment required for you or your firm to get yourself nominated.

The nomination fee charged to applicants under Early Bird Registration is less than the total fee charged after the offer closes. For any further questions related to submissions, please contact info@legalpowerlists.com.

Timeframes Nominations Open Thursday 26 November 2020 Early Bird Registration Closes Friday 25 December 2020 Registration Closes Friday 15 January 2021 Announcement of Shortlisted Names 1st Week of February 2021 Announcement of Winners/Online Ceremony 4th Week of February 2021

The shortlisted finalists/winners will be released in the first week of February 2021 on

www.legalpowerlists.com and Forbes India. The winners will be announced exclusively at a virtual ceremony in the 4th week of February, which will get telecasted on CNN-News18 and CNBC-TV18.

Nomination Process and Assessment



How will be finalists be selected?

The organisers will compile all the submitted entries and the research teams will review each entry extensively to ensure the criteria is fully met, before submitting it to the jury members for further deliberation. A fair and impartial process will be followed, which is not subject to external influences.

On what basis will winners be selected?

Once the shortlisted candidates are finalised, an independent judging panel will review and select the top choices for all the categories assigned. The scores for each category will be tabulated, and the entry with the highest scores will be announced as the Forbes Legal Powerlist 2020.

What categories can one participate under?

Any law firm, in-house counsel or individual can participate under multiple categories. There are 40 practice areas under the category of Top 50 Law Firms and Top 100 Lawyers, and these are subject to change at the discretion of the organisers. The organisers reserve the right to move entries from one category to another, if they feel appropriate, and their decision will be considered final.

What are the criteria for above and below 10 years category?

Any law firm, in-house counsel or individual can apply in the ‘Below 10 years’ or ‘Above 10 years’ category of practice or incorporation. The yardstick to judge the two categories will be different.

Is the designation of General Counsel required for Top 50 General Counsel category?

Yes, but if someone is the Legal Head of a Company without the designation of General Counsel, they will be eligible to apply in the category. However, we will need evidence that theirs is the top position in the legal department.

Tell me about the jury for Legal Powerlist 2020?

There will be an independent judging panel/jury of at least 25-30 senior legal industry leaders to review the submission material. The members will belong to various sectors to correspond to the diverse list of categories, and will be selected on the basis of their expertise and knowledge.

How will the contact information shared be used?

The contact information provided will not be disclosed to external parties, and will only be shared with the organising team and judges’ panel. We may contact the applicant/referral if there are any queries or discrepancies in the submission form.

Where will my name/firm name be published, if I am chosen as a finalist/winner?

As a finalist/winner, your name will be published in the marquee edition of Forbes India’s print magazine. For more information, please contact us at info@legalpowerlists.com.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.