Legitquest: Using artificial intelligence & deep tech for the advantage of legal stakeholders

Legitquest is a Deep Tech B2B data platform that aims to empower legal professionals to make data-driven decisions and grow their businesses globally. With the use of technology, Legitquest has been building Research, Analytics and Networking platforms fuelled by the world’s largest litigation database.

Founded in 2017 in New Delhi, Legitquest started as a legal research portal supported by unique search features that use natural language processing and deep learning to browse millions of records and get the most relevant results within seconds.

Using Artificial Intelligence, it created an online database and a search feature called iDraf to segregate issues, reasoning, decisions, arguments and facts of all the judgments passed by the Supreme Court and the High Courts of India since 1950.

As per the company’s analysis, LegitQuest users save roughly up to 40% of time in legal research.

The legal-tech company has now dived into developing its next groundbreaking technology platform of Legal Data Analytics. This is a first of its kind endeavour in the legal sphere in India. “Legal data analytics would help the stakeholders of the judiciary to strategise and make database-driven decisions. Legitquest is also working on predicting outcomes of court cases,” says co-founder and CEO Karan Kalia.

The Data Analytics feature analyses the performance of lawyers and law firms, helps them in taking data-driven decisions such as the best argument to win a case and best case strategy, as well as predicts the case outcome.

In 2019, Legitquest raised a seed funding of Rs 3 crore from internet firm InfoEdge (India) and venture capital fund WaterBridge Ventures.

“LegitQuest is building a future proof and scalable LegalTech business by focussing on three critical pieces i.e. research, analytics and networking. It has already built the most comprehensive, relevant and fastest research available to lawyers in India,” says Ashish Jain, Partner, WaterBridge Ventures.

“It is using its deep tech expertise to build analytics to be able to help draft winning arguments and predict the outcome of a case and will be one of its kind offering. LegitQuest founding team is its unique advantage, which has the ability to put the essential building blocks together and execute its vision of building a Bloomberg out of India,” Jain says.

The team at LegitQuest comprises tech-savvy engineers, designers and attorneys.

Karan Kalia, co-founder and CEO who holds an LL.M from the University of Pennsylvania and also attended the Wharton Business School, has over a decade’s experience of practicing at the Bar in India including working as an Associate for the late jurist Ram Jethmalani.

Co-founder Rohit Shukla, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has over 20 years experience in the Tech and Legal Tech space and is an alumnus of IIT-Mumbai. Legitquest’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Himanshu Puri holds a PhD in Management and MBA from the ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad and has over a decade’s experience in the Ed-tech, education and start-up industries.

The pioneer legal tech company has on its National Advisory Board a number of respectable senior members of the legal fraternity, including retired Supreme Court judges Justices Madan B Lokur and A K Sikri.

So far, the legal tech portal has a renewal rate of 92 per cent for subscriptions by its clientele that includes attorneys, law firms, corporate companies, judiciary, law schools, government enterprises, law enforcement agencies such as the police, chartered accountants and company secretaries.

Case laws — segregated into relevant parts — are uploaded on Legitquest’s website in less than 24 hours time. The company also has a Live Chat service where clients’ queries pertaining to case laws are resolved within minutes.

Legitquest has also expanded into the domain of legal and courts-related news by introducing its digital media platform LegitEye.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.