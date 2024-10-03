California passes law allowing Dutch-style cannabis cafes

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Monday authorising businesses that are already licensed to sell cannabis to serve hot food and non-alcoholic beverages
Starting next year, diners in the western US state of California can smoke cannabis at certain restaurants, thanks to a new law allowing for "cannabis cafes" akin to those popularized in the Netherlands.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Monday authorizing businesses that are already licensed to sell cannabis to serve hot food and non-alcoholic beverages.