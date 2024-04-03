Seventeen, NCT Dream, IVE: Global interest in K-pop continues unabated

In just a few years, K-pop has become an international musical phenomenon. Such is the enthusiasm for this South Korean musical genre that almost all the records in the chart of best-selling albums for 2023 are K-pop albums.
In detail, 19 of the world's 20 best-selling albums last year (physical and digital sales) belong to the K-pop genre. Taylor Swift's fourth re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)," is the only outlier in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI), global album sales chart for 2023, taking sixth place.