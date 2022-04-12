



To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the jeweler's presence in London, Tiffany & Co. will take center stage in the "Vision & Virtuosity" exhibition at the city's Saatchi Gallery, starting June 10. For more than two months, visitors will be able to discover the firm's most stunning creations and most spectacular diamonds, charting nearly 200 years of creativity and expertise.



Founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany in New York in 1837, Tiffany & Co. is today considered a veritable institution, with its exceptional diamonds, spectacular creations and boundless creativity. In fact, its boutique on New York's Fifth Avenue—the jewel in the luxury brand's crown—has become a must-see for many tourists from all over the world, while lovers often turn to the jeweler to seal their engagement. This story, marked by collaborations and creations that have become legendary, is now being told through the "Vision & Virtuosity" exhibition in London.









