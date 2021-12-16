What Christmas song can you hear over and over? What Christmas song can you hear over and over?

As the holidays approach, many music lovers count down the days by listening to Christmas songs. Even if that means playing Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" or George Michael's "Last Christmas" over and over. But be careful not to listen to them more than 104 times. That's the tipping point when you'll get sick of them, according to a new study.





The many sounds of Christmas