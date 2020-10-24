  1. Home
Covid-19: Work from home burnout is real

41% say work from home is negatively impacting their well-being and 29% workers are experiencing increased burnout while working from home

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 24, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 07:04:26 PM IST
