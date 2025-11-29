Artificial intelligence is transitioning from promise to reality, with memory and storage as the primary bottleneck in handling data at speed. To unlock AI’s promise, businesses must embrace a data-centric approach and leverage the right technology foundation. In the case of Generative AI training and applications, Micron’s industry-leading technologies enable the latest generation of faster, more intelligent global infrastructures that make AI model training, machine learning training and generative AI solutions possible.

In this episode of Micron presents The Power of Memory on CNBC-TV18, Micron leaders lay out how AI is designed, deployed, and scaled across the company, and how India is instrumental in that effort.

Why memory drives modern AI

“AI can be thought of in layers,” says Samir Mittal, Corporate VP, AI for Silicon and Systems Design. “The first layer helps us find new physics, new transistors, new devices. The second layer is design space optimization. The third, now most popular, is reasoning, where we can instruct AI to plan and even build the plan itself.” In every layer, the constraint is data movement. As Mittal puts it, “In all of these, AI computing is memory centric. You need lots of memory and high-bandwidth memory to enable new computing paradigms.” The result is faster discovery, tighter design loops, and shorter time to market. “The possibilities with AI are literally quite endless.”

Smart manufacturing, measurable gains

Micron’s AI journey did not begin with the recent wave of generative tools. “We started the smart manufacturing AI organization back in 2015,” says Koen De Backer, CVP, Smart Manufacturing and AI. “Our factories are highly automated, they produce a lot of data, and we leverage that for machine learning models, from auto diagnostics to image analytics on the line.” The goals are throughput, yield, and quality. “Everything we can do to produce more wafers with the same assets is a big driver. We use simulation and scheduling optimization, we focus on faster yield ramps for the latest products, and we protect quality end to end.”

Generative AI is now embedded in daily work. “AI code assistance is a massive productivity gain,” De Backer says. “India is our largest location in headcount for smart manufacturing. Data scientists, ML engineers, solution architects, and operations teams in India help drive the AI transformation across front-end, assembly and test, engineering, and business functions.”

