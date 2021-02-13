  1. Home
Did You Know: You are at your productive best on Mondays

Believe it or not, employees are at their productive best on Mondays, with the levels of productivity steadily decreasing every day of the week after that

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 13, 2021 10:00:00 AM IST
