  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: Dahi Handi over the years

Injuries from dahi handi celebrations have reduced with stringent laws; here's a look at the numbers and how the festival will be celebrated during Covid-19

By Mansvini Kaushik
Published: Aug 12, 2020 05:37:40 PM IST
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 05:47:57 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Virtual visiting cards: A new feature by Google India