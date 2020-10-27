  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: Festive cheer among e-tailers

Online sales have spiked during the pandemic, and e-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal hope to cash in on the festive season. A look at how this year's festive sales have done so far, versus previous years

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 27, 2020 12:18:49 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Regional podcasts find their voice
Photo of the Day: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court in win for Trump