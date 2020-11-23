  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: We're wreaking havoc on the planet

The recent Living Planet Report, published by the WWF, illustrates how Earth's biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. A snapshot

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 23, 2020 06:12:35 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Inside Forbes India's philanthropy special