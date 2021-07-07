  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Younger and inclusive: Meet the new Modi Cabinet

With many resignations and reassignments, here's what the rejigged Team Modi looks like, in numbers

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 7, 2021 07:47:50 PM IST
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 08:06:59 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
MS Dhoni at 40: Milestones of his illustrious career