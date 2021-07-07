Younger and inclusive: Meet the new Modi Cabinet

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
MS Dhoni at 40: Milestones of his illustrious career
El Salvador considers mining Bitcoin using energy from a volcano
Battle of the bubbly: French champagne makers incensed by Russia law
Inside Sanjay Mehta's ambition to build India's Y Combinator at 100X.VC
When your nerves get the best of you, change the narrative
Photo of the day: In memoriam
PTI sues Centre, calls digital media code state's 'weapon' to control media
Has TV Narendran brought Tata Steel out of its lost decade?
Behind the clash at OPEC: Growing competition in the Gulf
Dilip Kumar, who brought realism to Bollywood, dies at 98
Tokyo Olympics 2020 in numbers: 33 disciplines, 339 sporting events, more than 11,000 athletes
Cannes welcomes Hollywood stars, but on a smaller red carpet
How fast fashion is still riding high on social media
China's crackdown on Didi is a reminder that beijing is in charge
Photo of the day: Vaccines for all