Financial-district-takes-over-from-hitec-city-in-hyderabad

Almost every major Indian city of today has a designated area, where some of its first few technology or software development centres must have blossomed and thereafter, considerable economic and real-estate growth may have flourished around it in the years that followed.

In Hyderabad too, while similar phenomenon emerged with HITEC City, Financial District has now taken on the mantle as the city’s next ideal technology growth corridor and real-estate behemoth, primarily considering the quality of living and working spaces it offers, superior infrastructure and connectivity, the setting up of colossal campuses by some of the world’s leading organizations, and thriving communities that cater effectively to the diverse needs of residents.

Jobs directly drive residential demand

Every fresh wave of tech-investment brings thousands of professionals seeking quality housing, close to their workplaces. The continuous arrival of professionals from across our country ensures that residential absorption remains strong, with demand driven by long-term growth rather than seasonal fluctuations.

The arrival of global technology leaders, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, didn’t just add glass towers to the skyline; it has created an ecosystem of jobs, infrastructure, and aspirational living, which in turn has reshaped Hyderabad’s real estate map. The choice of location for most of these companies was apparently deliberate. With uninterrupted infrastructure upgrades, closely clustered corporate hubs, future-ready zoning, and integration with global capital flows, this area has now become the economic command centre of the city.

An aerial view of some of the newly constructed skyscrapers alongside Financial District and outer ring road

Office market and real estate market — ambition meets opportunity

According to Colliers India, Hyderabad captured 2.3 million sq. ft. of tech-sector leasing in H1 2025, accounting for 21% of India’s total activity. Some of the world’s leading companies are not only present here, but also expanding. Google is developing its largest office outside California, spanning 3.3 million square feet; Amazon operates its biggest global campus outside the US; Apple, Microsoft, Amgen, and Qualcomm continue to scale their operations; Deloitte, in particular, may already easily have more than 60,000 professionals in Hyderabad itself, based on projections in 2019. New investments from Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Costco are also expected to generate more jobs in the future too.

