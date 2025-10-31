Financial-district-takes-over-from-hitec-city-in-hyderabad

Almost every major Indian city of today has a designated area, where some of its first few technology or software development centres must have blossomed and thereafter, considerable economic and real-estate growth may have flourished around it in the years that followed.
In Hyderabad too, while similar phenomenon emerged with HITEC City, Financial District has now taken on the mantle as the city’s next ideal technology growth corridor and real-estate behemoth, primarily considering the quality of living and working spaces it offers, superior infrastructure and connectivity, the setting up of colossal campuses by some of the world’s leading organizations, and thriving communities that cater effectively to the diverse needs of residents.
Jobs directly drive residential demand
Every fresh wave of tech-investment brings thousands of professionals seeking quality housing, close to their workplaces. The continuous arrival of professionals from across our country ensures that residential absorption remains strong, with demand driven by long-term growth rather than seasonal fluctuations.
The arrival of global technology leaders, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, didn’t just add glass towers to the skyline; it has created an ecosystem of jobs, infrastructure, and aspirational living, which in turn has reshaped Hyderabad’s real estate map. The choice of location for most of these companies was apparently deliberate. With uninterrupted infrastructure upgrades, closely clustered corporate hubs, future-ready zoning, and integration with global capital flows, this area has now become the economic command centre of the city.
An aerial view of some of the newly constructed skyscrapers alongside Financial District and outer ring road
Office market and real estate market — ambition meets opportunity
According to Colliers India, Hyderabad captured 2.3 million sq. ft. of tech-sector leasing in H1 2025, accounting for 21% of India’s total activity. Some of the world’s leading companies are not only present here, but also expanding. Google is developing its largest office outside California, spanning 3.3 million square feet; Amazon operates its biggest global campus outside the US; Apple, Microsoft, Amgen, and Qualcomm continue to scale their operations; Deloitte, in particular, may already easily have more than 60,000 professionals in Hyderabad itself, based on projections in 2019. New investments from Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Costco are also expected to generate more jobs in the future too.
The effect of more hiring in Hyderabad is immediate and tangible as far as housing requirements are concerned. Unsurprisingly, apartments in Financial District now command somewhere between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 per sq. ft, and are absorbed faster than anywhere else in Hyderabad. Even during periods when the broader market faced oversupply and sluggish sales, this core hub stood out, with prices holding steady, values rising, and premium homes continuing to change hands at an unmatched pace.
Spreading wings with Financial District as Hyderabad’s new core now
The influence of Financial District extends beyond its borders. Nearby neighbourhoods, such as Kokapet, Neopolis, Tellapur, Gopanpally, Osman Nagar, and Narsingi, are growing rapidly, and their momentum is closely linked to their proximity to Financial District. Many are marketed as affordable alternatives, leveraging Outer Ring Road connectivity to attract especially the mid-income professionals, who are willing to trade shorter commutes for lower prices.
A panoramic view of some of the construction activity around Financial District
Yet, affordability comes with limitations. During times of oversupply, these markets are the first to feel the strain, whether in tenant demand or resale value, and their returns rarely match those of the core hub. For instance, Hyderabad’s yields currently hover around 2–3%, but they are projected to reach 5–6% in the coming years, fuelled by the supply-demand imbalance across the IT corridor as noted by Financial Express. The Gachibowli belt (especially Financial District) exemplifies this trend, recording a remarkable 25% growth in rents over the past year. A 3BHK now may even command nearly ₹85,000 per month, according to the latest Magicbricks data. More importantly, this is not a one-off spike; rental values have risen steadily here, year after year (as shown below).
|Year
|Rental Growth (%)
|2021–2022
|+16.22
|2022–2023
|+11.78
|2023–2024
|+17.00
|2024–2025
|+25.73
Source: Magicbricks Rental Index Reports
This represents an average annual growth of nearly 18% over four years, a rate more commonly associated with blue-chip equities than real estate.
Financial District (FD) will be go-to Fixed Deposit (FD) in foreseeable future too
Financial District truly stands out, not just in Telangana, but also among other such relatable hubs in India, as it consistently attracts talent, investment, and development at a scale that is not easily matched elsewhere. Combined with a track record of strong real estate performance and rental growth, it has certainly become the benchmark for stability and long-term investment value.
Looking ahead, several infrastructure projects promise to amplify the growth of Financial District even further. Metro Phase II will eventually connect the IT hub directly to the airport and the rest of the city, while widening arterial roads and multi-level flyovers will likely ease future commuting challenges. Coupled with proximity to the Outer Ring Road, the airport, and established social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, retail, and hospitality, there is no stopping Financial District, as it is poised for sustained dominance and unparalleled connectivity. What’s more … it will significantly shape Hyderabad’s future growth story as well, along it.
