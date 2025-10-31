Advertisement
Photo of the day: Indian women record historic win
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (front) and Amanjot Kaur celebrate their team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Austra
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 16:56 IST1 min
First Published: Oct 31, 2025, 17:04Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-indian-women-record-historic-win
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement