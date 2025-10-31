Artificial intelligence has moved beyond pilot projects and proof-of-concept exercises. It now influences how companies generate value, serve customers, and organize their workforce. The shift from generative tools that assist humans to agentic systems that operate independently is a fundamental change, not just an incremental one. In this context, Forbes India Anchor Mridu Bhandari interviewed Chris Bedi, Chief Customer Officer and Special Advisor to the Chairman on AI Transformation at ServiceNow, to explore what leadership entails as businesses transition from automation to increasing autonomy.

Q. Generative AI dominated conversations in 2024. But today the spotlight is on Agentic AI. In simple terms, what makes this shift from assistance to autonomy so critical for leaders right now?

“Agentic can truly provide exponential value to the enterprises,” Bedi said. “It can reason on its own. It can make decisions and execute things autonomously.” Generative AI has made individuals faster. Agentic AI transforms how a firm operates. It does not wait for prompts. It acts based on intent. That is why the gap between pace setters and followers keeps widening. “Those that are reinventing their workflows with agentic are generating 60 percent plus revenue improvement,” he noted. “We are seeing cycle times shrink by 90 percent.”

Q. Industry reports suggest pace setters are reaping 10x the financial impact. What separates leaders achieving exponential results from those stuck with incremental gains?

Urgency takes precedence. “You can’t wait. It’s here. It’s now,” Bedi said. “If the C-suite does not start adopting AI now, they may not have a company in five to six years.” Next comes clarity. Leaders select a small set of measures that span departments and then implement quick wins. “Start small. Get some small wins on board. Prove the value and then scale up to bigger use cases,” he said. Revenue per employee. Cycle time. Topline growth tied to specific journeys. These are scoreboards that keep momentum honest.

