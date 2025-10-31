RAJE CONSULTANTS is a leading multidisciplinary engineering consultancy firm with a strong pan-India presence and a dedicated team of over 170 professionals. Established in 2000 and transformed into its present form in 2007, the company grew under the mentorship of Dr. H.M. Raje and the visionary leadership of Mr. Varun Himanshu Raje. Over the years, RPMC has successfully delivered more than 10,000 projects, covering over 10 million square feet of built space, earning a reputation for reliability, innovation, and precision.

Our expertise spans the entire value chain of construction and infrastructure development, encompassing Structural and MEP engineering, Architectural Design, Project and Construction Management, Cost Consultancy, Technical Audits, Infrastructure Design, and EPC Turnkey Delivery. Serving a diverse portfolio of sectors including Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure, we have become a trusted partner to Private Clients, Institutional Developers, and Government bodies.

Guided by a vision to become one of India’s most dependable and forward-thinking Infrastructure Design and Project Management Consultancies, we are committed to Sustainability, Technological Advancement, and Excellence in service delivery. Our mission is to provide environmentally responsible, structurally sound, and cost-effective solutions while upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and innovation to ensure long-term value for our clients and the communities we serve.

Radpro Technologies: Because every millimeter matters, and every patient deserves precision

Radpro Technologies, led by CEO & Founder Dr. Amol S. Jagtap, is an Indian radiotherapy technology innovator transforming cancer care through indigenous innovation. Emerging not from market opportunity, but from the necessity of solving systemic problems like significant mechanical precision and quality control errors in existing radiotherapy procedures in India, Radpro has quickly become a trusted name. Radpro achieved its growth through more than technological advancements alone.

Radpro’s strategy is built on three key pillars: Deep Customer Insight, which drives the creation of personalized solutions; Flawless User Experience, ensuring devices are simple, fast, and seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows ; and Scalable Innovation, allowing for quick product development cycles while maintaining reliability. The organization also actively embraces AI to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate outcomes, and provide critical support.

