RAJE CONSULTANTS is a leading multidisciplinary engineering consultancy firm with a strong pan-India presence and a dedicated team of over 170 professionals. Established in 2000 and transformed into its present form in 2007, the company grew under the mentorship of Dr. H.M. Raje and the visionary leadership of Mr. Varun Himanshu Raje. Over the years, RPMC has successfully delivered more than 10,000 projects, covering over 10 million square feet of built space, earning a reputation for reliability, innovation, and precision.
Our expertise spans the entire value chain of construction and infrastructure development, encompassing Structural and MEP engineering, Architectural Design, Project and Construction Management, Cost Consultancy, Technical Audits, Infrastructure Design, and EPC Turnkey Delivery. Serving a diverse portfolio of sectors including Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure, we have become a trusted partner to Private Clients, Institutional Developers, and Government bodies.
Guided by a vision to become one of India’s most dependable and forward-thinking Infrastructure Design and Project Management Consultancies, we are committed to Sustainability, Technological Advancement, and Excellence in service delivery. Our mission is to provide environmentally responsible, structurally sound, and cost-effective solutions while upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and innovation to ensure long-term value for our clients and the communities we serve.
Radpro Technologies: Because every millimeter matters, and every patient deserves precision
Radpro Technologies, led by CEO & Founder Dr. Amol S. Jagtap, is an Indian radiotherapy technology innovator transforming cancer care through indigenous innovation. Emerging not from market opportunity, but from the necessity of solving systemic problems like significant mechanical precision and quality control errors in existing radiotherapy procedures in India, Radpro has quickly become a trusted name. Radpro achieved its growth through more than technological advancements alone.
Radpro’s strategy is built on three key pillars: Deep Customer Insight, which drives the creation of personalized solutions; Flawless User Experience, ensuring devices are simple, fast, and seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows ; and Scalable Innovation, allowing for quick product development cycles while maintaining reliability. The organization also actively embraces AI to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate outcomes, and provide critical support.
By developing indigenous products, Radpro is dedicated to enhancing radiotherapy accessibility in underserved regions, allowing smaller cancer facilities to acquire premium products at significantly lower costs.
Gogreen Warehouses & Gogreen Laboratory – Reshaping Agri-Value Chain 2025
Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd. is redefining agri-warehousing and collateral management in India with a steadfast commitment to transparency, neutrality, and innovation. Founded and led by Mr. Maulik Bhai Shah (Director) and Mr. Santosh Kumar Sahu (Director), the company ensures scientific storage, precise quality assessment, and robust stock monitoring – safeguarding the interests of financiers, traders, and stakeholders alike. Its in-house Gogreen Laboratory sets industry benchmarks with advanced testing facilities for grains, pulses, oilseeds, and spices, delivering accurate and timely results.
Vision: To be India’s most trusted and technology-driven partner in agri-warehousing and quality assurance.
Mission: To empower agri-communities through scientific storage, reliable testing, and transparent processes that build confidence across the value chain.
Goals: Achieve a ₹2,000+ crore turnover portfolio by 2027, expand warehousing and laboratory networks, and integrate cutting-edge digital tools for real-time monitoring – driving innovation, integrity, and sustainability.
Mrs Priti Agarwal: Thought leader in Education in India | Billabong High International School
Billabong High International School Cantonment, Kanpur, stands as a benchmark in progressive education. Ranked #1 in Uttar Pradesh and Kanpur in the Education World India School Rankings 2024–25, the school blends academic excellence with holistic development. Offering CBSE, IGCSE, and Cambridge A Level curricula, it empowers students with global perspectives and a deep sense of purpose.
Spread across a lush 12.5-acre campus, the senior school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, flexible learning spaces, and expansive sports infrastructure. The award-winning Billabong Sports Centre encourages participation in diverse activities—from football, basketball, and cricket to golf, taekwondo, skating, and chess—promoting fitness, teamwork, and resilience.
Rooted in innovation and values, Billabong High International School continues to redefine learning through its commitment to sustainability, enterprise, and character-based education. Its numerous accolades for academic excellence and progressive practices make it a true leader among international day schools in India.
Payal Kapoor: Crafting Timeless Interiors.
Payal Kapoor has been transforming spaces into soulful experiences since 1987. Her journey began at the prestigious Interiors School, followed by influential roles at Manasara and Craftsmen, where she elevated design standards from basic fittings to custom, high-end furniture.
In 1991, she founded Visions, establishing her signature approach that blends creativity with functionality. Her impressive portfolio includes iconic projects like Umaid Bhawan Palace, The Imperial Hotel, luxury trains such as Palace on Wheels, and TATA's Corporate Office.
Payal's design philosophy transcends trends, adapting to each project's unique narrative—from English Gothic at Savoy ITC Mussoorie to neo-classic contemporary at Best Western hotels. She seamlessly integrates heritage with modern requirements, whether recreating history in Rajasthan's palaces or designing trendy microbreweries.
For over 30 years, she has mentored emerging talent, championed women in architecture, and pioneered sustainable design practices, leaving a lasting legacy in Indian interiors.
Byte Tabs – Empowering Brands with Digital Excellence
Byte Tabs, founded by Saud Khan, is a leading digital innovation company specializing in web development, digital marketing, and election campaign management. With a mission to transform ideas into impactful online experiences, Byte Tabs delivers tailored solutions that help brands, organizations, and political leaders connect with their audience effectively. From data-driven SEO strategies to smart social media and advertising campaigns, the team combines creativity and technology to deliver measurable growth.
Renowned for its transparency and result-oriented approach, Byte Tabs has built a strong presence across industries, including healthcare, education, and public outreach. The company’s expertise in digital branding, automation, and political campaign marketing positions it as a trusted partner for sustainable online success.
Discover more about Byte Tabs’ services and success stories at their official website.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
