How India Eats: Thali gets cheaper in April

A sharp decline in the prices of vegetables lowered the cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian food plates in April, shows an analysis by Crisil.

In the month, tomato prices reduced 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 21 per kg due to a high-base effect amid low yields last year (tomato cost Rs 32 a kg last April). Similarly, prices of onion also fell 6 percent YoY while potato prices declined 11 percent on a high base of last year, when the crop was damaged due to blight infestations and unseasonal rainfall in West Bengal.

On a monthly basis, both potato and onion prices decreased 2 percent and 14 percent respectively; only tomato prices rose marginally, by 1 percent.

Besides vegetables, an estimated 4 percent YoY fall in broiler chicken prices led to the decline in the non-vegetarian thali cost. The dip has been due to oversupply coupled with lower demand, amid bird flu reported in a few parts such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.