How India Eats: Thali gets cheaper in April

Tomato prices down 34 percent YoY, while that of potato, onion and broiler chicken fell as well
A sharp decline in the prices of vegetables lowered the cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian food plates in April, shows an analysis by Crisil.
In the month, tomato prices reduced 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 21 per kg due to a high-base effect amid low yields last year (tomato cost Rs 32 a kg last April). Similarly, prices of onion also fell 6 percent YoY while potato prices declined 11 percent on a high base of last year, when the crop was damaged due to blight infestations and unseasonal rainfall in West Bengal.
On a monthly basis, both potato and onion prices decreased 2 percent and 14 percent respectively; only tomato prices rose marginally, by 1 percent.
Besides vegetables, an estimated 4 percent YoY fall in broiler chicken prices led to the decline in the non-vegetarian thali cost. The dip has been due to oversupply coupled with lower demand, amid bird flu reported in a few parts such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
The cost of two key kitchen items—vegetable oil and cooking fuel—increased in the month, preventing a further drop in the thali prices in April. Due to the rise in import duty, vegetable oil prices rose 19 percent YoY while LPG cylinder also jumped 6 percent.
The average cost of a thali is calculated based on input prices in north, south, east and west India. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broiler poultry, vegetables, spices, edible oil, cooking gas) driving changes in the cost of a thali.
(Forbes India's monthly series 'How India Eats' takes a look at how the average price of a food plate in India changes every month, indicating the impact on the common man's expenditure)