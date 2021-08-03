  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: +1 for effort

Photo of the day: +1 for effort

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 3, 2021 12:30:21 PM IST
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 12:36:26 PM IST

India's Hardik Singh (C) carries the ball during the men's semi-final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition against Belgium at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, on August 3, 2021. 

Image: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
What will Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal achieve?
US hits 70 percent vaccination goal—four weeks late