Photo of the day: Back to work

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 9, 2021 02:02:19 PM IST
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 02:10:53 PM IST

A worker perches on cartloads of spices at a bustling wholesale market in Delhi's old quarters after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 virus. June 8, 2021

Image: Adnan Abidi / Reuters

