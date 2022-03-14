  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Boosting morale

Photo Of The Day: Boosting morale

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 14, 2022 02:42:16 PM IST
Updated: Mar 14, 2022 02:47:40 PM IST

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an injured Ukrainian serviceman at a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 13, 2022. Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Inside Forbes India Leadership Awards 2022
Simply Speaking: With Holi around the corner, explore the magic of colour