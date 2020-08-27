  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Celebrating Mother Teresa, the 2020 way

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 27, 2020 12:40:49 PM IST
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:44:50 PM IST

mother teresa_bgSocial activists put a face mask on Mother Teresa's statue to create awareness for COVID-19 on her 110th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on August 26, 2020

Image: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Covid-19 vaccine: How close are we?