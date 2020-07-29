  1. Home
Photo of the day: Celebrating Teej in a pandemic

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 29, 2020 10:53:20 AM IST
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:44:39 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1227818236College teachers celebrate Teej festival to mark the month of Sawan, at Khalsa College for Women on July 28, 2020 in Amritsar, India.  

Image: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

