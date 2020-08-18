  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Commuters battle water-logging in New Delhi

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 18, 2020 01:04:18 PM IST
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:19:12 PM IST

delhi rains_bgCommuters make their way past a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain along NH 24 near Mayur Vihar II on August 17, 2020 in New Delhi, India

Image: Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How Dhoni's retirement will affect his brand value
'Am relieved, but not euphoric': Maruti's Shashank Srivastava