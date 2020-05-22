  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Kolkata

By Forbes India
Published: May 22, 2020 12:15:04 PM IST
Updated: May 22, 2020 12:38:58 PM IST

cyclone amphan_kokata_bgDisaster Management teams clear the streets of uprooted trees at Esplanade after Cyclone Amphan on May 21, 2020 in Kolkata, India

Image: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Brands, content, Lucifer and his Circus
China abandons growth target for 2020 as coronavirus disrupts economy