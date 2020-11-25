A resident fixes his roof during heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai on November 24, 2020.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Photo of the Day: Cyclone Nivar approaches India's east coast
Pledge to save water with News18 and Harpic's #MissionPaani campaign
Caught between 2G and Covid-19, Kashmir's entrepreneurs innovate to stay afloat
Scotland to End 'Period Poverty' with free sanitary products
Ivanka and Jared look for a new beginning
RIP Ahmed Patel: A look at politicians lost to Covid-19
Should you invest in REITs?
Philanthropy and Covid-19: Who will be India's Rockefeller?
'In India, we will stretch our work far beyond Bollywood': BAFTA director
Why startups should focus on cybersecurity
'The Queen's Gambit' sends chess set sales soaring
How powerful is the G-20?
Fixed deposit rates are the lowest in a decade. Should you stay put?
Photo of the Day: An alarming level of smog envelopes New Delhi
How effective is the AstraZeneca vaccine really?