Photo of the Day: Cyclone Nivar approaches India's east coast

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 25, 2020 04:08:11 PM IST
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 04:48:48 PM IST

nivar-bg-1229765944A resident fixes his roof during heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai on November 24, 2020.

Image: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

