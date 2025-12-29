How AI is disrupting entry-level wages and hiring

As the use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) spreads, wages and demand for entry-level employees are coming under pressure, raising concerns about how new entrants to the workforce will acquire the skills and knowledge they need to progress up the career ladder.

While early research suggested that GenAI would help novice employees the most — acting as a smart assistant in mundane tasks, flattening the abilities gap between the most junior and most senior employees — a different picture is beginning to emerge.

A working paper by IESE’s Mireia Giné and José Azar, together with Javier Sanz-Espín of Toulouse School of Management and the University of Navarra, shows that GenAI is pushing down new hire wages in AI-exposed companies — especially for junior employees.

Using a large-scale dataset of 138 million U.S. workers, the research shows starting wages in AI-exposed companies fell by 4.5% after the launch of ChatGPT, led by a 6.3% pay drop for junior positions. Mid-level salaries declined 5.9%, while senior compensation remained stable or even increased.

