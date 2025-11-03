From automation to augmentation: Human skills in the age of AI

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries at a pace few could have predicted even a decade ago. Once viewed primarily as a tool for automating repetitive work, AI is now augmenting human decision-making, enhancing customer engagement, and shaping entirely new business models. But as AI’s capabilities grow, so does the importance of distinctly human skills that technology cannot easily replicate.

Euvin Naidoo, distinguished professor of practice in global accounting, risk and agility at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, sees this shift firsthand in his flagship course AI, Chip Strategy, and the Future of Work. As part of the Master of Leadership and Management specialization in AI, Analytics and FinTech Innovation in Business, the course regularly fills to capacity within seconds of opening registration, underscoring the urgency professionals feel in mastering both AI’s opportunities and its challenges.

“AI strategy isn’t just about adopting new tools,” Naidoo says. “It’s about execution, agile practices, and a deep understanding of human factors like trust, governance, and continuous learning.”

Beyond AI and automation: Redefining value

One of AI’s most significant impacts has been its ability to automate predictable, routine tasks. While that has led to concerns about job displacement, Naidoo believes the reality is more nuanced.

“AI can surface insights or process data,” he explains, “but it’s up to humans to interpret results, weigh ethical considerations, and connect AI solutions to real-world business needs.”

