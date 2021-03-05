  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Death of an Angel

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 5, 2021 11:04:35 AM IST
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 06:33:48 PM IST

myanmar protests_bgPeople attend the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Stringer

