Photo of the Day: Delhi sees heavy rains

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 22, 2020 12:54:36 PM IST
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 02:14:00 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_rtx7kxl4Children play on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2020

Image: Adnan Abidi/Reuters​

