  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Eid Mubarak

By Forbes India
Published: May 14, 2021 07:51:51 PM IST
Updated: May 14, 2021 08:03:23 PM IST

Muslim devotees buy vermicelli on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in Gurgaon, India, on 13th May, 2021. 
Image: Vinay Gupta

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Startup Fridays Episode 6: In conversation with Mark Kahn, managing partner at Omnivore Capital Management Advisors